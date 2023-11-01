World Cup: SA score 357/4 against NZ; Quinton, Dussen shine

Sports 2 min read

By Parth Dhall 06:03 pm Nov 01, 202306:03 pm

Quinton de Kock slammed his fourth century of World Cup 2023

South Africa once again showcased their explosive batting as they racked up 357/4 against New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Pune. The Proteas innings saw two centurions in the form of Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen. David Miller added his finishing touch with a quickfire fifty. Tim Southee took two wickets for the Kiwis.

De Kock and Rassie van der Dussen floor NZ

De Kock and Temba Bavuma shared 38 runs for the opening wicket. Thereafter, De Kock was rock solid alongside van der Dussen. Together, the duo added a 200-run stand which is now the highest for any wicket for SA against New Zealand in ODIs. Notably, De Kock got to his hundred with a six. He was dismissed for 114 by Southee.

Fourth ton for De Kock in WC 2023

De Kock equaled the record of former Sri Lankan ace Kumar Sangakkara in terms of tons in a single World Cup edition (4). Sangakkara had hammered four tons in the 2015 edition. India's Rohit Sharma leads the show with 5 centuries in 2019.

21 ODI tons for De Kock

De Kock now owns 21 ODI centuries, going level with Herschelle Gibbs. Only Hashim Amla (27) and AB de Villiers (25) have scored more ODI tons for South Africa. Playing his 152nd ODI, De Kock owns over 6,700 runs (6,721).

8,000 List A runs for De Kock

En route to his century, De Kock also went past 8,000 runs in List A cricket. He has taken 193 games to accomplish 8,000 runs in the format. He currently averages over 44 in the format, striking at 97-plus. Notably, QDK made his List A debut during the 2009 CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge. His ODI debut came in January 2013.