IPL 2024: Romario Shepherd traded to MI from LSG

IPL 2024: Romario Shepherd traded to MI from LSG

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:57 pm Nov 03, 202304:57 pm

Besides LSG, he has also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Shepherd, who has played just four IPL games, was traded for his existing fee of Rs 50 lakh. Besides LSG, he has also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tournament. Here are further details.

Shepherd has a strike rate of 150-plus in T20 cricket

Shepherd has played a total of 99 T20 matches as of now. The pace-bowling all-rounder has scalped 109 wickets at an average of 23. The tally includes the best match haul of 4/13. With the bat, Shepherd has scored 866 runs at a staggering strike rate of 150.60. He also has a half-century to his name in the format.

A look at Shepherd's T20I stats

Shepherd made his T20I debut against Ireland in January 2020. In a career spanning over three years, Shepherd has represented West Indies in 31 T20Is. He owns 31 wickets at an economy of 10.38 besides scoring 301 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 153.57. The all-rounder has three IPL wickets to his name besides 58 runs.

Dubai likely to host IPL 2024 auction

According to a Cricbuzz report, the 2024 IPL auction is likely to be held in Dubai. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has narrowed down a window for the same (between December 15 and 19). Notably, the IPL auction will precede the one for the Women's Premier League (WPL), likely to be held on December 9.