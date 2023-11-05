Decoding the top ODI scores at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Fakhar Zaman slammed a memorable century at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

The iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its small dimensions along with a fantastic batting-friendly wicket. New Zealand made full use of the conditions and posted the highest total at this venue when they slammed 401/6 against Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup on Saturday. Based on the same. here we decode the highest ODI team totals posted at this venue.

338 - India vs England in 2011 World Cup

A memorable game in the 2011 World Cup saw India post a total of 338 in Bengaluru. Sachin Tendulkar hammered a 115-ball 120 while fifties from Gautam Gambhir (51) and Yuvraj Singh (58) helped India reach the mammoth total. In reply, English captain Andrew Strauss played a whirlwind knock of 158 along with Ian Bell's fifty helped them earn a dramatic tie.

347/2 - Australia vs India in 2003 TVS Cup

Australia took the Indian bowling attack to the cleaners in the 2003 TV Cup as they posted a humongous total of 347/2. Adam Gilchrist (111) and Ricky Ponting (108*) slammed superb centuries to help the visitors reach the target. In reply, only Tendulkar showed some fight in his 89-run knock as India were restricted to 286/8 from 50 overs. Andrew Symonds claimed 3/42.

367/9 - Australia vs Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup

Australia were at their dominant best against Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup as David Warner (163) and Mitchell Marsh (121) hammered two crucial centuries. The openers added 259 runs together as Australia eventually posted 367/9. In reply, Pakistan started brilliantly with Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq slamming crucial fifties but they fell short by 62 runs (305/10). Adam Zampa finished with 4/53 (10 overs).

383/6 - India vs Australia in 2013

A memorable game for Indian cricket fans as Rohit Sharma hammered a historic 209 from 158 deliveries, helping India post a total of 383/6 against Australia in 2013. Apart from Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan (60) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (62) also slammed fifties. In reply, Australia gave some fight as James Faulkner slammed a 116-run knock but they fell short by 57 runs (326/10).

401/6 - New Zealand vs Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup

New Zealand massacred the Pakistan bowlers in their 2023 World Cup. Rachin Ravindra played a 108-run knock while Kane Williamson slammed a 79-ball 95 as they posted 401/6. In reply, Pakistan were 200/1 in 25.3 overs when the match was suspended and they were announced as winners. Fakhar Zaman hammered a fantastic 81-ball 126* as Pakistan were 21 runs ahead of the DLS score.