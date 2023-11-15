Rohit Sharma first batter to accomplish 50 World Cup sixes

Rohit Sharma first batter to accomplish 50 World Cup sixes

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:40 pm Nov 15, 202302:40 pm

Rohit has also raced past 1,500 WC runs (Source: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma has scripted history by becoming the first batter to accomplish 50 wickets in ICC Cricket World Cups. He reached the milestone with his third maximum against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ongoing 2023 edition in Mumbai. During the course, he also raced past 1,500 runs in the competition. Here we look at his stats.

50 WC sixes for Rohit

Rohit touched the 50-sixes mark in 27 WC matches. He overtook West Indies's Chris Gayle's tally of 49 maximums to become the highest six-hitter in the competition history. Australia's Glenn Maxwell (43) is the only other batter with 40 sixes in the tournament. 24 of Rohit's maximums have come in the ongoing tournament, the most for any batter.

A look at Rohit's World Cup numbers

Rohit touched the 1,500-run mark with his 19th run in the duel. Sachin Tendulkar (2,278), Ricky Ponting (1,743), Kumar Sangakkara (1,532), and Virat Kohli (1,610-plus) are the others with this milestone. Rohit's average of 61-plus is the highest among the aforementioned names. He also owns the most tons in WC history (7). The tally also includes seven fifties.

Most sixes in a calendar year

Rohit has now completed 63 ODI maximums in 2023, the most by a batter in a calendar year. He recently went past former South African captain AB de Villiers's tally of 58 sixes in 2015 to get the milestone. Notably, Rohit's overall tally of 319 ODI sixes is only third to West Indies's Chris Gayle (331) and Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (351).

Second player to get this feat

Meanwhile, Rohit has raced to 550 runs in the ongoing event, averaging 55-plus. He returned with 648 runs in the 2019 competition. He became just the second batter after Tendulkar to accomplish 500-plus runs in two editions of ODI WCs. The Indian batting legend accumulated 673 and 523 runs in the 2003 and 1996 events, respectively.

Fifth captain to get this feat

Rohit is also the only Indian skipper to accomplish 500 runs in a WC edition. Overall, he became the fifth captain to get this feat. New Zealand's Kane Williamson (578 in 2019), Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (548 in 2007), Australia's Ricky Ponting (539 in 2007), and Australia's Aaron Finch (507 in 2019) are the others with this feat.

Here are his overall numbers

Rohit has now raced past 10,630 ODI runs, averaging 49-plus. His tally of 31 ODI tons is only third to compatriots Kohli (49) and Tendulkar (49). He also has 56 fifties under his belt in the format. Notably, he has smoked as many as three double-tons in ODIs. Over 2,000 of his ODI runs have come while leading the team.