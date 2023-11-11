2023 WC: Ton-up Marsh powers Australia to triumph over Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha 06:30 pm Nov 11, 202306:30 pm

Marsh scored his second WC century (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia have ended the group stage of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup on a high, having defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in Pune. While Mitchell Marsh starred with a ton, David Warner, Adam Zampa, and Steve Smith also made crucial contributions. Towhid Hridoy's 74 went in vain. Meanwhile, this was Australia's seventh successive win in the tournament. Here are the key stats.

Hridoy powers Bangladesh to 306/8

Bangladesh posted a solid 306/8 while batting first. While Towhid Hridoy slammed a solid half-century, several Bangladesh batters were guilty of throwing away their starts. The Tigers were off to a solid start as openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das scored 36 apiece. Stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto got run out for 47. Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott claimed two wickets apiece.

A look at Australia's reply

Chasing 307, Australia lost Travis Head with just 12 runs on the board. Marsh arrived at number three and steadied the ship alongside Warner. The duo added 120 runs for the second wicket before Warner was dismissed. Marsh then recorded another century stand with Steve Smith, knocking the Tigers out of the contest.

Hridoy gets a solid fifty

Youngster Hridoy, who was short of runs in the ongoing event, batted valiantly and scored 74 off 79 balls. He was involved in crucial stands with Shanto and Mahmudullah (32). This was his maiden fifty in the ODI World Cup and overall, sixth in the format. Overall, he has raced to 682 runs in 24 games at an average of 36-plus.

2,500 List A runs for Hridoy

During his knock, Hridoy also raced past 2,500 runs in List A cricket. He has now compiled 2,545 runs in 75 games at a 44-plus average. His strike rate is over 81. The tally includes 22 fifties and a solitary fifty with 122* being his best score.

Do you know?

Hridoy's 74 is now the second-highest WC score by a Bangladesh batter against Australia. He is only behind Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored an unbeaten 102* against the Men in Yellow in the 2019 event. Mahmudullah (69 in 2019), Tamim Iqbal (62 in 2019), and Minhajul Abedin (53* in 1999) are the other Bangladesh batters with a 50-plus WC score against the Aussies.

Adam Zampa gets this feat

Adam Zampa operated brilliantly and he finished with 2/32 in 10 overs. Zampa has now raced to 22 wickets in the ongoing event, the most for any bowler. He surpassed Brad Hogg (21 in 2007) and Shane Warne (20 in 1999) to become the Aussie spinner with the most wickets in a WC edition. He boasts 164 ODI wickets at 27.70.

Fourth-50 plus score in 2023 WC for Warner

David Warner paced his knock to perfection and ended up scoring 53 off 61 balls. This was his fourth 50-plus score in the ongoing competition as the tally includes two centuries. Warner has raced to 499 runs in the ongoing event at 55.44. Playing his 159th ODI, Warner has compiled 6,896 runs at a brilliant average of 45.66.

A brilliant hundred from Marsh

Marsh ended up scoring an unbeaten 177 off 132 balls. He slammed 17 fours and nine sixes. This was his second ton of the ongoing event and overall the third of his ODI career. Marsh has 426 runs in eight games in the ongoing event at 60.85. He has raced to 2,657 runs at 36.90. The tally includes 18 fifties besides three tons.

10th WC fifty for Smith

Smith, who scored an unbeaten 63-ball 64, slammed his 10th WC fifty and the second of the ongoing event. He has now raced to 1,102 WC runs in 32 matches at 44.08. Besides 10 fifties, he also owns a solitary ton. Smith has amassed 5,322 runs in 153 games at 43.98. He owns 12 tons and 32 fifties in this format.

Highest target successfully chased by Australia in WCs

As per Cricbuzz, Australia have now recorded their highest run-chase in ODI World Cup history. Before this, Australia's highest chase was versus Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup itself (292). Australia have posted the second-highest chase against Bangladesh in ODIs. Pakistan's 327 is the best in terms of chases versus Bangladesh.

Do you know?

Smith now owns 1,102 runs in ODI World Cups. He has become the third-highest scorer in ODI World Cups for Australia, surpassing Adam Gilchrist, who scored 1,085 runs. Ricky Ponting and David Warner remain above Smith.

Another massive record for Marsh

Marsh has now hammered the third-highest individual score in ODI World Cups for Australia. His 177* is just behind Warner's 178 versus Pakistan and Glenn Maxwell's unbeaten 201 versus Afghanistan. All these three scores have come in the ongoing World Cup.

Other massive records smashed in this match

Marsh has now smoked the highest individual scores against Bangladesh in World Cups. He went past Virender Sehwag (175). Nasum Ahmed conceded 85 runs versus the Aussies. It's now the second-costliest figures for a Bangladesh bowler in a World Cup encounter. Marsh and Smith added 175* runs. It's the second-best tally for the Aussies versus Bangladesh in ODIs.