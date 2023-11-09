ICC World Cup, NZ vs SL: Pitch and weather reports

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:16 am Nov 09, 2023

Both teams are playing their respective last league matches (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand and Sri Lanka lock horns in Match 41 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. A win will put the Kiwis in the driver's seat in terms of becoming the fourth side to reach the semi-finals. Sri Lanka, who have already been eliminated, seek a top-eight finish to qualify for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Here are the pitch and weather reports.

A look at the track conditions

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the match on November 9 (2:00pm IST). The track here is generally very fruitful for batters as they can hit through the line and the shorter dimensions help their cause. Pacers can get some assistance early on. The venue has witnessed a couple of high-scoring matches at this venue in the ongoing competition.

Will rain play any part?

The weather forecast on the match day does not look too promising as it has been raining in Bengaluru for the past few days. According to weather.com, thunderstorms are expected at 1:30pm IST. The chances of rain will range between 50 to 66 percent from 1:30pm to 7:30pm. Hence, a shortened game is on the cards if not a washout.

A look at the venue stats

New Zealand's 401/6 versus Pakistan recorded in this World Cup is the highest ODI total here. England's 156/10 versus Sri Lanka (also in this WC) is the lowest team total. Across 29 matches, the average run rate at the Chinnaswamy is 5.66. Sides batting first here have won 12 matches. NZ have lost all their four ODIs at this venue.

Here are the likely starting XIs

New Zealand's Probable XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult. Sri Lanka's probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (WK & C), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.