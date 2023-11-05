Virat Kohli surpasses 1,500 ODI runs versus South Africa: Stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Virat Kohli surpasses 1,500 ODI runs versus South Africa: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:09 pm Nov 05, 202307:09 pm

Virat Kohli continued his love affair with South Africa, smashing a superb 101* (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli continued his love affair with South Africa, smashing a superb 101* in match number 37 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kohli's century helped India get to 326/5 in 50 overs. He shared a valiant stand alongside Shreyas Iyer, handing the platform. Kohli has now achieved a special milestone against the Proteas.

2/5

A solid 101* from the blade of Kohli

Kohli's 101* came from 121 balls. He hit 10 fours. He came to the crease when India were 62/1 after 5.5 overs. India lost Shubman Gill next and Iyer joined Kohli as the Proteas fought their way back. Kohli hung in and got the ones and twos, besides finding those gaps. Iyer's 77-run knock helped Kohli, who was there until the end.

3/5

Kohli gets to 1,500 runs versus the Proteas

As per ESPNcricinfo, in 29 innings, Kohli now has 1,504 runs against SA in ODIs. He averages a sensational 65.39 with the help of five centuries and eight fifties. Kohli now owns 1,500-plus ODI runs against five nations. He has the most runs versus Sri Lanka (2,594). Kohli further has 2,313 runs versus Australia, 2,261 versus West Indies, and 1,527 runs versus New Zealand.

4/5

49th century for Kohli; 6,000 runs at home

Kohli slammed his 49th ODI ton, matching the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. He has raced to 13,626 runs at 58.48. Besides his 49 tons, Kohli owns 70 fifties. Meanwhile, Kohli surpassed the 6,000-run mark in ODIs at home. In 119 matches, Kohli has 6,046 runs at 60.46. He owns 23 tons and 31 fifties on home soil.

5/5

1,500 runs for Kohli in ODI World Cups

Kohli also surpassed the 1,500-run mark in ODI World Cups. He is the third player to do so after Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting. Kohli owns 1,573 runs at 58.25. He has slammed four tons and 10 fifties. Meanwhile, the ICC World Cup 2023 has witnessed Kohli scoring 543 runs (second-highest) at 108.60. He owns two tons and four fifties.