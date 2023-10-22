ICC World Cup, India vs New Zealand: Key player battles

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:21 am Oct 22, 2023

Trent Boult has scalped 24 ODI wickets against India (Photo credits: X/@ICC)

India will lock horns against New Zealand in match 21 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala will host the exciting clash between two unbeaten teams. Both teams have won their first four matches and will aim to carry the winning streak forward. Hence the player duels will be a deciding factor in this highly anticipated contest.

Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult

Rohit Sharma has been exceptional in this tournament. He has amassed 554 runs in the powerplay overs this year in ODIs, handing India good starts consistently. Meanwhile, Trent Boult will be looking to dismiss him early on. As per ESPNcricinfo, across 13 innings Boult has dismissed Rohit four times. Meanwhile, Boult has claimed 24 ODI wickets against India.

Virat Kohli vs Mitchell Santner

Virat Kohli has a tremendous record against NZ in ODIs. He has amassed 1,433 runs from 29 innings at an average of 55.11 against the Kiwis. Kohli owns five centuries against NZ. Mitchell Santner has dismissed Kohli thrice in 14 ODI innings while the latter has a low strike rate of 70.56. The left-arm spinner has scalped 11 wickets in the 2023 World Cup.

Tom Latham vs Ravindra Jadeja

Tom Latham will be key for NZ in the middle phase and he will have to tackle the Indian spinners here. Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Latham once in three ODI meetings, while the latter has scored only 16 runs off his bowling. Latham has amassed 871 runs against India at 54.43, slamming two centuries. Meanwhile, Jadeja has claimed 22 wickets this year in ODIs.

Devon Conway vs Mohammed Siraj

Devon Conway will be key for NZ in this crucial clash. But the southpaw will have to tackle with Mohammed Siraj's new ball. Siraj has removed Conway once in two ODI innings, while the latter has scored only 11 runs off his bowling. Conway has scored 698 runs this year in ODIs, slamming four centuries. Siraj has claimed 17 powerplay wickets this year (highest).

A look at the head-to-head record

The teams have played 116 ODI matches between them and India have the superior head-to-head record. The Men in Blue have won 58 matches in comparison to NZ's 50 victories. One match ended in a tie while seven games were inconclusive. In ODI World Cups, NZ have the edge with five wins from nine encounters. India have won three while one got abandoned.