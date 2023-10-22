Arsenal come from behind to draw 2-2 against Chelsea: Stats

Arsenal come from behind to draw 2-2 against Chelsea: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:03 am Oct 22, 202312:03 am

Arsenal made a comeback in a lively second half against Chelsea on matchday nine of the Premier League 2023-24 season (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Arsenal made a comeback in a lively second half against Chelsea on matchday nine of the Premier League 2023-24 season. Arsenal, who were 1-0 down at half-time, saw Chelsea claim a 2-0 lead when Mykhailo Mudryk scored in the 48th minute. However, a costly error from Robert Sanchez saw Declan Rice pull a goal back before Leandro Trossard equalized in the 84th minute.

Palmer scripts Premier League record; Arsenal's run ends

As per Opta, aged 21 years and 168 days, Cole Palmer is the third-youngest player to score a penalty in back-to-back Premier League appearances. He is behind only Bukayo Saka (20y 230d) and Peter Ndlovu (21y 50d). After winning each of their last three away Premier League matches against Chelsea, Arsenal saw their run come to an end.

Unbeaten records for Arsenal and Chelsea

Arsenal are now unbeaten in their last 16 London derbies (W11 D5). Chelsea are unbeaten in three successive Premier League games and four in all competitions since a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa last month.

Arsenal remain unbeaten in Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal are second in the points table with 21 points from nine matches. Mikel Arteta's men are unbeaten this season (W6 D3). Arsenal trail leaders Manchester City on goal difference. Meanwhile, Chelsea are ninth with 12 points (W3 D3 L3).