Germany appoint Julian Nagelsmann as their new head coach: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 22, 2023 | 05:46 pm 4 min read

Julian Nagelsmann had a decent tenure at Bayern Munich (Photo credit: X/@J_Nagelsmann)

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has been appointed as the new Germany head coach. He will succeed Hansi Flick, who was earlier sacked by the DFB after Die Mannschaft's embarrassing 4-1 defeat against Japan in an International friendly. As per reports, he has signed a short-term deal till the end of the UEFA Euros 2024 which Germany are hosting. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Germany are in very critical condition as they bowed out of the 2022 World Cup group stage after they lost to Japan. In the recent past, they have been majorly irrelevant in big events and therefore the DFB believes that Nagelsmann can repair the situation as he is well-versed with many national team players during his time at Bayern, RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

Nagelsmann taking major pay cut to help DFB

According to reports, the German tactician was contracted with Bayern Munich despite getting sacked in March. However, with this role coming up, Bayern terminated his contract as a kind gesture towards the federation. But reports suggest that Nagelsmann will currently get around €4m in wages while he could have snared €20m by running out the Bayern Munich contract which was till 2026.

A look at his managerial career

Incessant injuries ended his football career, hence he took up coaching. He worked as a youth coach at Hoffenheim and gradually grew in stature. He became Hoffenheim's head coach in 2015. He coached them in 136 matches and registered 55 victories. He then moved to RB Leipzig and recorded 54 wins in 95 matches. He moved to Bayern, winning 60 out of 84 matches.

Bayern broke the bank for Nagelsmann

The Bavarians identified Nagelsmann, who was doing wonders at RB Leipzig, and the club decided to pay a hefty sum of £20m-plus as compensation to land him. "Julian Nagelsmann stands for a new generation of trainers," said Bayern president Herbert Hainer. Nagelsmann had become the youngest head coach in Bundesliga history, aged 28 when he took charge of Hoffenheim in 2016.

A look at his stats at Bayern Munich

In 84 games in charge, Naglesmann registered 60 wins, 14 draws, and 10 losses. He had a win percentage of 71.4. In his tenure, he helped Bayern win the Bundesliga title and clinched two German Supercups. Bayern suffered a 5-0 humiliation against Borussia Monchengladbach in DFB-Pokal last season and also bowed out of the 2021-22 Champions League quarter-finals after losing to Villarreal.

Nagelsmann unceremoniously sacked as Bayern boss

Nagelsmann was sacked by Bayern in March during the international break as they were majorly inconsistent and also a point behind Dortmund in the Bundesliga. The team management felt Nagelsmann was not meeting the expectations that they had from him. He was sacked ahead of the Der Klassiker and the UCL quarter-finals against Manchester City, which they lost. Thomas Tuchel became the new manager.

Germany broke their five-match winless streak against France

Germany shocked everyone with a 2-1 win over France in a friendly which saw an end to their infamous five-match winless streak. After the World Cup, they have played seven matches and only registered two victories. The other win came against Peru in March 2023.

A look at Nagelsmann's trophies and accolades

The 36-year-old tactician is one of the best footballing minds. At Bayern, he won the 2021-22 Bundesliga title and a couple of DFL Supercups in 2021 and 2022. He finished as the runners-up in the 2020-21 DFB Pokal with RB Leipzig. Nagelsmann won the German Coach of the Season in 2016-17. He also won the German Football Manager of the Year award in 2017.

Germany had a forgettable outing at the 2020 Euros

Germany were in a tough group in Euros 2020 as they started with a defeat against France but they picked themselves up with a 4-2 win over Portugal. However, they managed a 2-2 draw against Hungary which saw them somehow reach the knockouts. But they suffered a 2-0 defeat against England in the round of 16. Germany wouldn't want to replicate that in 2024.

