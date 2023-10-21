Premier League 2023-24, Manchester City overcome Brighton 2-1: Key stats

1/2

Sports 1 min read

Premier League 2023-24, Manchester City overcome Brighton 2-1: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:47 pm Oct 21, 202309:47 pm

After suffering two successive defeats, champions Manchester City earned a crucial 2-1 win over Brighton (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

After suffering two successive defeats, champions Manchester City earned a crucial 2-1 win over Brighton on matchday nine of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday. City were solid in the first half and went 2-0 ahead with goals from forwards Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland. However, Brighton stepped things up in the second half and pulled one back. Here are the stats.

2/2

Match stats and points table

City clocked 10 shots out of which six were on target. On the other hand, Brighton tallied three shots on target from five. City dominated possession as expected (55%) and had a pass accuracy of 89%. As per Sky Sports, Brighton managed three big chances in the game, missing two. City are on top of the table with 21 points. Brighton are placed seventh.