Quinton de Kock completes 1,000 runs in ODI World Cups

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:16 pm Nov 05, 202307:16 pm

Quinton de Kock is the fourth SA batter to get this feat (Source: X/@ICC)

The in-form Quinton de Kock has raced past 1,000 runs in ICC Cricket World Cups. He accomplished the milestone with his fifth run against India in Match 37 of the 2023 edition in Kolkata. De Kock was dismissed for five right after he achieved the mark. Mohammed Siraj got the southpaw. Notably, De Kock remains the top scorer in the ongoing World Cup (550).

Here are his WC numbers

De Kock is standing his third ODI World Cup, having previously featured in the 2015 and 2019 editions. He took 25 games to reach the milestone, averaging over 45. The tally includes five tons and as many fifties with 174 being his best score. AB de Villiers (1,207), Jacques Kallis (1,148), and Herschelle Gibbs (1,067) are the other Proteas batters with 1,000-plus WC runs.

Sensational run in the ongoing event

De Kock is the leading run-getter of the ongoing competition with 550 runs at an average of 68.75. Moreover, his strike rate reads 111.33. No other SA batter has scored 500 or more runs in a WC edition. All of de Kock's four ODI tons have come in the ongoing competition. The left-handed batter will retire from ODI cricket following the competition.

De Kock joins these names

De Kock equaled the record of Kumar Sangakkara in terms of tons in a single WC edition (4). Sangakkara achieved it in 2015. India's Rohit Sharma leads the show with five centuries in 2019. The wicketkeeper-batter now owns 21 ODI centuries, going level with Gibbs. Only Amla (27) and de Villiers (25) have scored more ODI tons for South Africa.

A look at his ODI numbers

De Kock now owns 6,726 runs in ODIs from 153 games. Besides 21 centuries, he has hammered 30 fifties in this format. He is the seventh-highest ODI run-getter for SA. QDK has compiled over 1,070 ODI runs against India at a 56-plus average. The tally includes six tons and a couple of fifties.