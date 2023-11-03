ICC World Cup: Sybrand Engelbrecht slams his second fifty

By Gaurav Tripathi 05:28 pm Nov 03, 202305:28 pm

Netherlands batter Sybrand Engelbrecht smoked a valiant half-century against Afghanistan in Match 34 of the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The youngster once again showcased remarkable character and bailed his side out with a fighting knock. This was his second fifty of the event and his maiden one against Sri Lanka also came in similar circumstances. Here are his stats.

Another fine effort from Engelbrecht

The Dutch side suffered a shocking collapse as they lost five wickets inside 20 runs after being well placed at 73/1. Engelbrecht, who arrived at number four, continued to hold one end as the Men in Orange crossed the 150-run mark. He eventually got run out after scoring an 86-ball 58. His knock was laced with six boundaries.

Second fifty for Engelbrecht

Playing his sixth ODI, Engelbrecht smoked his second fifty. As mentioned, his maiden one came against SL a few days back. He scored a 70 off 81 balls in that duel. He has now raced to 222 runs at 37. Notably, the 35-year-old made his ODI debut in Netherlands's clash against New Zealand earlier in the tournament. This was Engelbrecht's 12th List A half-century.

How did the innings pan out?

As mentioned, the Dutch innings never got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Afghanistan spinners and some massive miscommunication led to Netherlands's downfall. Max O'Dowd (42) and Engelbrecht were the only two batters who showed some fight. As many as four batters got run out as the Men in Orange were restricted to 179/10. Mohammad Nabi claimed three wickets.