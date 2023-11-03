Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi hammers his 19th ODI fifty: Stats

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi hammers his 19th ODI fifty: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:52 pm Nov 03, 202308:52 pm

Hashmatullah Shahidi hammered his 19th ODI fifty (Photo credit: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi played a composed knock against the Netherlands in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Lucknow. Shahidi hammered his 19th ODI fifty and his second in the ongoing tournament. The 28-year-old led Afghanistan to a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands as they chased down 180 in 31.3 overs. Shahidi, who slammed six boundaries, remained unbeaten on 56. Here's more.

A composed knock from Shahidi

Shahidi has made chasing a habit in this ODI World Cup as he came to the crease when Afghanistan were 55/2 in the 11th over. He added 74 runs along with Rahmat Shah, who also slammed a fifty in the run chase. Later, he added 52* runs with Azmatullah Omarzai to steer the Afghanistan home. Shahidi batted with ease and kept rotating the strike.

A look at Shahidi's ODI numbers

Playing his 71st ODI match, Shahidi has amassed 2,057 runs at an average of 34.86. He has slammed 19 ODI fifties but is yet to touch the triple-figure mark in this format. Shahidi is the sixth-highest run-scorer for Afghanistan in ODI cricket. In 2023, he is Afghanistan's third-highest run-getter with 536 runs at 41.23. He has slammed five ODI fifties this year.

Most runs for Afghanistan in a single ODI World Cup

Shahidi is Afghanistan's highest run-getter in the 2023 ODI World Cup with 273 runs in seven matches at an impressive average of 68.25. He has recorded the most runs for Afghanistan in a single World Cup edition. Rahmat is a close second with 264 runs in this World Cup. Samiullah Shinwari with 254 runs from the 2015 ODI World Cup is in third position.

Most 50-plus scores for Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup

Shahidi has recorded five fifty-plus scores in the ODI World Cup, the most by any Afghan batter. Overall, he is the second-highest run-getter in the competition with 479 runs in 15 ODI World Cup matches at 39.91. Rahmat with 518 runs is ahead of him.

Here's the match summary

Wesley Barresi departed early on for the Dutch before Max ODowd (42) and Colin Ackermann shared a 70-run stand. Thereafter, Afghanistan dominated the show and restricted the Netherlands to 113/6. Sybrand Engelbrecht's heroics helped the Dutch get past 150. Besides Mohammad Nabi, fellow spinner Noor Ahmad claimed a brace. In response, a brilliant stand between Shah and Shahidi helped the Afghans come out triumph.

Do you know?

This was the third successive match-winning fifty-plus stand between Rahmat Shah and Shahidi for the 3rd wicket. They added 96* vs Pakistan in Chennai, 58 vs SL in Pune, and now 74 vs Netherlands in Lucknow.