Meg Lanning retires from international cricket: Decoding her stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Meg Lanning retires from international cricket: Decoding her stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:30 am Nov 09, 202309:30 am

Lanning has clinched five ICC titles as captain (Source: X/@ICC)

One of the finest batters and captains in the history of women's cricket, Meg Lanning has retired from international cricket. With the former Australian skipper being just 31, the news is certainly a bombshell. She has not played for her country since lifting the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup in February this year. Here we decode her stellar stats.

2/6

Here is what Lanning said

"The decision to step away from international cricket was difficult, but I feel now is the right time for me," Lanning said. "I've been incredibly fortunate to enjoy a 13-year international career, but I know now is the right time for me to move. Lanning, who is currently leading Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League, is likely to continue playing domestic cricket.

3/6

Highest average in Women's ODIs

Lanning, who made her international debut as an 18-year-old in 2010, finished with 4,602 runs across 103 Women's ODIs, the third-most for an Aussie batter. Her average of 53.51 is the highest among batters with 1,500-plus runs in the format (92.20). She also owns the most tons in the format (15). Lanning boasts 21 half-centuries as well.

4/6

Second-most runs in Women's T20Is

Her tally of 3,405 runs in Women's T20Is is only second to New Zealand's Suzie Bates (4,021). While her average reads 36.61, the tally includes 15 half-centuries and two tons. Her 133* against England in July 2019 remains the second-highest individual score by a full-member team batter in WT20Is. She is the joint-most capped captain in WT20Is alongside India's Harmanpreet Kaur (100).

5/6

Five ICC titles as captain for Lanning

Earlier this year, Lanning clinched her fifth ICC title as a captain. She powered the Aussies to Women's T20 WC title wins in 2014, 2018, 2020, and 2023. In 2022, the Women in Yellow lifted the Women's ODI WC title under her leadership. Besides, she also helped Australia clinch the gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

6/6

Six Test appearances for Lanning

Lanning, in her illustrious career, also featured in six Tests, returning with 345 runs at 31.36. The tally includes two fifties with 93 being her best score. To date, she is the fourth-youngest player to lead a team in Women's Tests. At 23 years and 139 days, she accomplished the milestone against England in 2015.