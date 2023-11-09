Harry Kane scripts these unique records as Bayern beat Galatasaray

Harry Kane scripts these unique records as Bayern beat Galatasaray

By Rajdeep Saha

Kane has raced to 19 goals from 15 matches in all competitions this season

Harry Kane continued his fine run of form for Bayern Munich as the Bavarians reached the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season. Kane scored a brace in Bayern's 2-1 win over Galatasaray in Group A on matchday 4. Kane has been exceptional for Bayern since his move this summer and once again he made the difference. We decode the stats.

Kane equals this record of Roy Makaay

Kane has raced to 19 goals from 15 matches in all competitions this season which is the highest among players in Europe's top 5 leagues. Kane has scored four goals in his first four Champions League games for Bayern. As per Opta, this is the joint-most by a player in his first four games in the competition for Bayern, along with Roy Makaay (4).

Kane joins this elite club of English players

Kane is just the third English player to score twice in a match for a non-English club in Champions League history after Chris Sutton for Celtic versus Juventus in October 2001 and Steve McManaman for Real Madrid versus AEK Athens in October 2002.

Record-breaking Bayern reach the round of 16

Bayern have reached the round of 16 of the Champions League for the 20th time. Only Real Madrid have achieved this more often (21 times). Meanwhile, Bayern are unbeaten in 38 Champions League group-stage matches, winning 17 in a row. Bayern are unbeaten at home in the Champions League group stage across 29 matches (W28 D1).