ICC World Cup, BAN vs SL: Pitch and weather reports

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:46 am Nov 06, 202308:46 am

Bangladesh have been eliminated from the semi-final race (Source: X/@BCBtigers)

Bangladesh are up against Sri Lanka in an all-Asian clash in Match 38 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. While the Tigers have been officially eliminated from the semi-final race and SL also have a bleak chance of reaching the knock-outs, the teams will fight to qualify for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Here are the pitch and weather reports.

Here are the track conditions

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium will host this game on November 6 (2:00pm IST). Teams batting first have won seven of the nine ODIs here since 2013, and three out of four in this World Cup. Once the batters get set, they can score runs freely at this venue and the shorter dimensions help their cause. Spinners can get substantial assistance in the middle overs.

Will rain play any part?

Fortunately for the fans, the weather forecast for Delhi on the match day looks promising with no signs of rain. As per Accuweather, it will be a sunny day with clear skies. The humidity levels are expected to be around 47%, making for ideal playing conditions. The wind will be mild, blowing at a speed of 5-6 KPH.

Here are the stadium stats

32 ODIs have been played here with teams batting first registering 16 wins. 238 reads the average first innings total at this venue. South Africa's 428/5 against SL in the ongoing WC is the highest total here. SL have won only one of their six ODIs at this venue (1 NR). Bangladesh will play their maiden ODI at this venue.

Here are the probable XIs

Sri Lanka probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (C & WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka. Bangladesh probable XI: Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.