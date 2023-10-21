Sri Lanka beat Netherlands, register maiden win in 2023 WC

1/14

Sports 5 min read

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands, register maiden win in 2023 WC

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:41 pm Oct 21, 202306:41 pm

Sadeera Samarawickrama scored the most for Sri Lanka (Source: X/@ICC)

Sri Lanka defeated Netherlands by five wickets to register their first victory in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. It was a solid performance from SL as they comfortably chased down the 263-run target. Meanwhile, the Dutch side fought extremely well after losing their first six wickets inside 100 runs. However, fifties from Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama powered SL over the line.

2/14

How did the game pan out?

Netherlands's top-order batters surrendered against the Lankan pacers as the Dutch side was reduced to 91/6. However, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek's 130-run stand helped them finish at 262/10. In reply, SL lost two early wickets. However, Nissanka and Samarawickrama played handy knocks as SL crossed the line in 48.2 overs. Charith Asalanka (44) and Dhananjaya de Silva (30) also played important knocks.

3/14

Maiden fifty for Engelbrecht

Engelbrecht ended up scoring 70 off 81 balls with the help of four boundaries and a six. Standing in his third ODI, Engelbrecht smoked his maiden ODI fifty. He has now raced to 118 runs at 39.33. Notably, the 35-year-old made his ODI debut in the Netherlands's recent clash against New Zealand. Meanwhile, this was Engelbrecht's 11th half-century in the List A format.

4/14

A valiant 59 from van Beek

Meanwhile, van Beek became the first Netherlands player to slam an ODI fifty while batting at number eight or lower in ODIs. He ended up scoring 59 off 75 balls (1 four, 1 six). Playing his 28th ODI, he has now raced to 434 runs at 24.11. With his right-arm pace, van Beek has also scalped 38 wickets in the format (ER: 5.34).

5/14

A historic stand between Engelbrecht and van Beek

Engelbrecht and van Beek added 130 runs.This is now the highest partnership for the seventh wicket or lower in WC history. The duo went past India's Kapil Dev and Syed Kirmani, who added 126 runs against Zimbabwe in the 1983 edition. Overall, the Netherlands duo became the seventh pair to add a century stand for the seventh wicket or lower in WCs.

6/14

Fourth pair to get this feat

As per Cricbuzz, this is the fourth instance of two batters scoring 50 or more in a WC game while at number seven or below. They have joined South Africa's Shaun Pollock-Lance Klusener, UAE's Amjad Javed-Nasir Aziz, and India's MS Dhoni-Ravindra Jadeja. This is also the first instance of two Netherlands batters slamming half-centuries in an ODI while at number six or below.

7/14

Second-highest WC partnership for Netherlands

While most of the Dutch bowlers had a tough day at the office, Aryan Dutt was simply brilliant. The 20-year-old off-spinner utilized the turn and bounce on offer and claimed 3/44 in 10 overs. Playing his 29th ODI, he has now raced to 26 wickets at an economy of 5.15. He became the fourth Netherlands bowler to claim an ODI three-wicket haul against SL.

8/14

Career best figures for Kasun Rajitha

Kasun Rajitha breathed fire with the new ball as he claimed Netherlands's first three wickets. Though he struggled thereafter, he eventually returned with 4/50 in nine overs. He recorded his second ODI four-wicket haul and also his best figures in the format. Playing his 30th ODI, he has now raced to 40 wickets at an economy of 6.06.

9/14

Maiden four-fer for Madushanka

Dilshan Madushanka was the pick of the bowlers for SL as he claimed 4/49 in 9.4 overs. He became the first SL fast bowler to claim an ODI four-fer versus Netherlands. Rajitha became the second. Meanwhile, this was also the left-arm pacer's maiden four-wicket haul in ODIs. He now owns 21 wickets in 10 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.60.

10/14

Madhushanka, Rajitha join this elite list

Meanwhile, Madhushanka and Rajitha became the ninth and 10th bowlers, respectively, to claim four or more wickets against Netherlands in an ODI WC match. West Indies's Kemar Roach (6/27), UAE's Shaukat Dukanwala (5/29), and New Zealand's Mitchell Santner (5/59) are the only ones with WC fifers against the Dutch side. Notably, SL and Netherlands are meeting for the first time in ODI WCs.

11/14

Third successive fifty for Nissanka

Nissanka scored a fiery 52-ball 54 with the help of nine boundaries. Courtesy of his third successive fifty, Nissanka has raced to 1,562 runs in 44 ODIs at an average of 38.10. The dasher has tallied three centuries and 12 fifties in this format. On Asian soil, he has scored 1,021 runs in 28 ODIs at an average of 37.81.

12/14

Nissanka joins these names

Nissanka, who scored 61 and 51 in his last two outings, became just the fifth SL batter to slam 50 or more runs in three successive WC matches. According to Cricbuzz, he has joined Kumar Sangakkara (4), Chamara Silva (3), Roshan Mahanama (3), and Arjuna Ranatunga (3). Sangakkara is the only one among the aforementioned names to convert his all four fifties to centuries.

13/14

A well-paced knock from Samarawickrama

Samarawickrama, who hammered his maiden ODI ton (108) versus Pakistan, earlier in the tournament slammed his second 50-plus score in the ongoing WC. He ended up scoring an unbeaten 91 off 107 balls (7 fours). Overall, this was his sixth fifty in the format as the batter has now raced to 845 runs in 27 games at an average of 38.40.

14/14

A remarkable spell from Aryan Dutt

While most of the Dutch bowlers had a tough day at the office, Aryan Dutt was simply brilliant. The 20-year-old utilized the turn and bounce on offer and claimed 3/44 in 10 overs. Playing his 29th ODI, he has now raced to 26 wickets at an economy of 5.15. He became the fourth Netherlands bowler to claim an ODI three-wicket haul against Sri Lanka.