Formula 1 2023, Max Verstappen wins the Brazilian GP: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:35 am Nov 06, 202301:35 am

Verstappen has now surpassed Alain Prost (51) in terms of career F1 wins (Photo credit: X/@redbullracing)

2023 Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen had a superb race win in Sao Paulo. Verstappen dominated the show throughout to clinch the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix. With this victory, the Dutchman claimed his 52nd Formula 1 career race honor, besides a 17th in the ongoing season. He finished ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

52nd race win for the Dutchman

Earlier, with his 50th race win at the United States GP, Verstappen became the fifth to do so in F1 history. Lewis Hamilton leads the way with 103 wins ahead of Michael Schumacher (91), and Sebastian Vettel (53). Verstappen has now surpassed Alain Prost (51) in terms of career F1 wins to be fourth. Verstappen sealed his 17th race. He clocked 15 in 2022.

17 race wins in 2023

Verstappen won the season-opening Bahrain GP before finishing second in Saudi Arabia. He won the Australian GP thereafter before finishing second in Azerbaijan. Verstappen clocked a series of wins thereafter, sealing the races in Miami, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Britain, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy. Verstappen finished fifth in Singapore before winning the races in Japan, Qatar, the USA, Mexico, and now Brazil.

19 podium finishes out of 20 races this season

Until the Italian GP, Verstappen clocked 14 successive podium finishes and 10 straight wins after the race in Azerbaijan. He has 19 podium finishes out of 20 races so far in 2023. Notably, there are 2 more F1 races left. He has 96 career podiums.

2023 Driver and Constructor Standings

Verstappen has raced to 524 points this season and is well above his team-mate Sergio Perez (258). Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton is third with 226 points. Fernando Alonso is next with 198 points. Meanwhile, Red Bull Racing have claimed 782 points. Mercedes are well behind in second with 382 points. Ferrari are third with 362 points and are placed above McLaren (282).

Brazilian GP: Top 10 drivers

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 2. Lando Norris (McLaren) 3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) 4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 5. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) 8. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 9. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) 10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

Brazilian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen won the sprint race

Earlier, Verstappen had a comfortable victory in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint race. He passed Norris at the start before controlling the race from there. Norris slipped back to third on the first lap behind George Russell of Mercedes but re-passed him on lap five. As per BBC, Red Bull's Perez recovered from dropping behind Russell and team-mate Lewis Hamilton to finish third.

Alonso equals Prost in terms of podium finishes

F1 veteran Alonso claimed his 106th podium finish. He has now equaled former F1 great Prost (106 podiums). Only Hamilton (197), Michael Schumacher (155), and Sebastian Vettel (122) have secured more podiums.

Do you know?

Norris claimed his seventh podium finish in the 2023 season. Overall, the promising driver has claimed 13 F1 career podiums. All of his 13 podiums have come for McLaren.