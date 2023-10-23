Max Verstappen wins his 50th Formula 1 career race: Stats

With his 50th race win, Verstappen has become the fifth to do so in F1 history (Photo credit: X/@redbullracing)

Max Verstappen kept Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris at bay to win the 2023 United States Grand Prix. Verstappen, who was sixth on the grid, made a solid recovery and kept calm in the final stages. With this victory, the Dutchman claimed his 50th Formula 1 career race honor, besides a 15th in the ongoing season. Here are the stats.

50th race win for the Dutchman

With his 50th race win, Verstappen has become the fifth to do so in F1 history. Hamilton leads the way with 103 wins ahead of Michael Schumacher (91). Sebastian Vettel (53) and Alain Prost (51) follow suit. 3-time F1 champion Verstappen has now won 15 races in a season for the second successive campaign. In 2021, he won 10 races.

15 race wins in 2023

Verstappen won the season-opening Bahrain GP before finishing second in Saudi Arabia. He won the Australian GP thereafter before taking second place in Azerbaijan. Verstappen went in a series of wins thereafter, sealing the races in Miami, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Britain, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy. Verstappen finished fifth in Singapore before winning the races in Japan, Qatar, and the United States.

17 podium finishes out of 18 races this season

Until the Italian GP, Verstappen clocked 14 successive podium finishes and 10 straight wins after the race in Azerbaijan. He has 17 podium finishes out of 18 races so far in 2023. Notably, there are four more F1 races left. He has 94 career podiums.

Verstappen has raced to 466 points

Verstappen has raced to 466 points this season and is well above his team-mate Sergio Perez (238). Mercedes ace Hamilton is third with 219 points. Fernando Alonso, who had to retire, remains fourth (183 points). Ferrari's Carlos Sainz is fifth with 168 points.

What about the Constructor standings?

Red Bull Racing have claimed 704 points this season. Mercedes are well behind in second with 358 points. Ferrari are third with 327 points and are placed above McLaren (239), and Aston Martin.

Verstappen won the sprint race as well

Earlier, Verstappen claimed victory in the sprint race at the United States GP ahead of Hamilton and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. The 2023 world champion defended the lead from Leclerc's Ferrari off the line and saw off Hamilton in the early laps before going for the kill. Hamilton crossed the line nine seconds behind Verstappen.

197th podium finish for Hamilton

Hamilton, who was on new mediums toward the end, chased down McLaren's Norris for second with a few laps to go. However, despite pushing Verstappen, he had to settle for second. Hamilton claimed his 197th career podium finish.