Mitchell Marsh hammers his second century in 2023 World Cup

Mitchell Marsh hammers his second century in 2023 World Cup

By Gaurav Tripathi 06:34 pm Nov 11, 202306:34 pm

This was Marsh's 4th ODI hundred (Source: X/@ICC)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has hammered his second hundred in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. His latest exploits came against Bangladesh in Australia's last league-stage game in Pune. During the course, he also raced past 2,500 runs in ODI cricket. He scored an unbeaten 177 off 132 balls (17 fours, 9 sixes). His brilliance powered Australia to an eight-wicket triumph.

A solid knock from Marsh

Chasing 307 in Pune, Australia lost Travis Head with just 12 runs on the board. Marsh arrived at number three and steadied the ship alongside David Warner. While the former was a bit watchful early, Marsh was at his destructive best as he attacked from the outset. Marsh recorded century stands with both Warner and Steve Smith as Australia chased down 307.

2,500 runs for Marsh in ODIs

Marsh, who debuted in ODIs in 2011, took 87 games to accomplish 2,500 runs. He has now raced to 2,657 runs at 36.90. The tally includes 18 fifties and three tons. 588 of his runs have come in neutral venues, averaging 49. While he has accumulated 730 runs at 34.76 in home games, he boasts 1339 runs at 34.33 in away venues.

His run in the ongoing competition

Marsh has done well in the ongoing competition as he has compiled 426 runs in eight games at an average of 60.85. The tally includes two tons and a solitary fifty. Only Warner (499) has compiled more runs this season among Aussies. Notably, Marsh opened alongside Warner in the initial half of the tournament before shifting to number three following Head's return.

Fourth Aussie batter to get this feat

Marsh has become the fourth Aussie to accomplish a 150-plus score in an ODI WC match. He has joined Glenn Maxwell (201*), David Warner (178, 166, and 163), Matthew Hayden (158), and Aaron Finch (153). This is also Marsh's highest score in List A cricket.

Second-highest stand for Australia versus Bangladesh in ODIs

Smith and Marsh recorded an unbeaten 175-run stand for the third wicket. This is the second-highest stand in Australia-Bangladesh ODIs, only behind Warner and Usman Khawaja's 192-run partnership in the 2019 World Cup. Meanwhile, Smith and Marsh recorded the fifth-highest WC partnership against the Tigers.

Highest individual WC score against Bangladesh

Meanwhile, Marsh's 177* is now the highest-individual WC score against Bangladesh. He went past India's Virender Sehwag's 175 in the 2011 event. Meanwhile, among Australians, among Shane Watson owns a higher ODI score against Bangladesh (185*). India's Ishan Kishan (210) and Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry (194*) are the only other batters with higher ODI scores against Bangladesh.