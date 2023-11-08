A look at records scripted by double-centurions in men's ODI

1/8

Sports 3 min read

A look at records scripted by double-centurions in men's ODI

By Parth Dhall 11:15 pm Nov 08, 202311:15 pm

Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan (Image source: X/@ICC)

Australia's Glenn Maxwell wreaked havoc with an unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The historic double-century helped the Aussies chase 292 after they were reduced to 91/7. Maxwell, who slammed the match-winning six, became the first Australian batter with an ODI double-ton. Here are the records scripted by double-centurions in ODI cricket.

2/8

Maxwell: Only double-centurion while chasing in ODI cricket

Maxwell lifted Australia after they were down to 91/7 while chasing 292. He single-handedly took Australia to a three-wicket win, having shared a 202-run stand with skipper Pat Cummins. Maxwell reached his century in the 33rd over and took just 14 more to complete his double-ton (201*). Therefore, he became the first player to score a double-ton while chasing in ODI cricket.

3/8

Only non-opener with an ODI double-ton

Maxwell is the only non-opener to smash a double-century in ODI cricket. The previous highest ODI score by a non-opener was 194* by Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry against Bangladesh in Bulawayo in 2009. Maxwell also broke the record of Indian legend Kapil Dev, who previously held the highest ODI individual score from number six or below (175* vs Zimbabwe, Tunbridge Wells, 1983 WC).

4/8

Sachin Tendulkar: First-ever double-centurion in ODI cricket

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar started the trend of hitting double-centuries in limited-overs cricket. In February 2010, the batting maestro smashed the first-ever double-century in ODI cricket. India went on to post 401/3 in 50 overs against South Africa in Gwalior, with Tendulkar hitting 200* from just 147 deliveries. He struck 25 fours and 3 sixes, while India won the match by 153 runs.

5/8

Virender Sehwag: Highest individual ODI score by a captain

The second batter to score an ODI double-century was Tendulkar's long-time opening partner Virender Sehwag. The latter achieved the feat nearly two years after his idol did so. Sehwag slammed a 149-ball 219 against West Indies in December 2011 in Indore. He was India's stand-in captain in that match. This remains the highest individual score by a captain in ODI cricket.

6/8

Rohit Sharma: Only batter with multiple ODI double-tons

Rohit Sharma, the incumbent Indian skipper, became the third double-centurion in ODIs in 2013. He smashed a blistering 209 against Australia in Bengaluru. A year later, Rohit smashed a 173-ball 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata, the highest-ever individual score in ODIs. He also became the first batter with multiple ODI double-tons. Rohit's third ODI double-century also came against SL (208* in 2017, Mohali).

7/8

Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill own these records

In 2015, West Indies' Chris Gayle became the first-ever player to score a double-century in World Cup history. He smashed a 147-ball 215 against Zimbabwe in the 2015 edition. A month later, New Zealand's Martin Guptill smashed a historic double-century in the same edition. He hammered an unbeaten 237 against West Indies, the highest individual score in an ODI World Cup match to date.

8/8

A look at other double-centurions

In 2018, Fakhar Zaman became Pakistan's only double-centurion in ODIs. He slammed a 156-ball 210* against Zimbabwe. In 2022, India's Ishan Kishan smashed 210 against Bangladesh in Chattogram. At 24 years and 145 days, he became the youngest double-centurion in men's ODIs. A month later, Shubman Gill smashed 208 against New Zealand, overtaking Ishan as the youngest ODI double-centurion (23 years and 132 days).