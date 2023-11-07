Records tumble as Glenn Maxwell smashes an uncanny ODI double-century

1/9

Sports 3 min read

Records tumble as Glenn Maxwell smashes an uncanny ODI double-century

By Parth Dhall 11:22 pm Nov 07, 202311:22 pm

Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls (Image source: X/@ICC)

Glenn Maxwell took the cricket fraternity by storm by smashing a historic double-century that powered Australia to a majestic win against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. Maxwell, playing through cramps, helped Australia recover from 91/7. They eventually chased down 292, with Maxwell completing his maiden ODI double-century. He also smashed the highest-ever individual score in a World Cup run-chase.

2/9

A blistering knock from Maxwell

Maxwell lifted Australia after they were down to 91/7 while chasing 292. He single-handedly took the Aussies past 200 while most other batters failed to reach 20. Although Maxwell shared a 202-run stand with skipper Pat Cummins, the former did the bulk of the scoring. He reached his century in the 33rd over and took just 14 more to complete his double-ton.

3/9

First Australian to score an ODI double-century

Maxwell has become the first Australian player to score a double-century in ODI cricket. He surpassed Shane Watson, who earlier held the highest individual score for Australia in the format. The former Australian batter smashed an unbeaten 185* against Bangladesh in 2011 in Mirpur. Maxwell is also the first player to score a double-ton while chasing in ODI cricket.

4/9

Highest individual score in run-chases (ODIs and WCs)

Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls, a knock laced with 21 fours and 10 sixes. He now has the highest individual score in a run-chase in ODI cricket. Maxwell went past Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, who smashed 193 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2021. Notably, England's Andrew Strauss had the previous highest individual score in a WC run-chase (158 vs India, 2011).

5/9

First non-opener to smash ODI double-ton

Maxwell became the first non-opener to smash a double-century in ODI cricket. The previous highest ODI score by a non-opener was 194* by Zimbabwe's Charles Coventry against Bangladesh in Bulawayo in 2009. Maxwell also broke the record of Indian legend Kapil Dev, who previously held the highest ODI individual score from number six or below (175* vs Zimbabwe, Tunbridge Wells, 1983 WC).

6/9

Third player with a WC double-ton

Maxwell is overall the third player to slam a double-century in ODI World Cups. New Zealand's Martin Guptill (237* vs West Indies in 2015) and West Indies' Chris Gayle (215 vs Zimbabwe in 2015) are the others.

7/9

Other notable records scripted by Maxwell

Maxwell smashed 10 sixes, now the most for Australia in a World Cup innings. England's Eoin Morgan tops the overall list (17 vs Afghanistan, 2019). Maxwell slammed a 128-ball double-ton, now the second-fastest in ODIs (by balls). He also broke the record of WI's Viv Richards, who held the highest individual WC score by a non-opener (181 vs Sri Lanka, Karachi, 1987).

8/9

Highest partnerships for seventh wicket or below in ODIs

It is worth noting that Cummins contributed just 12* off 68 balls to the 202-run partnership with Maxwell. The former had a strike rate of 17.64. This is now the highest partnership for the seventh wicket or below in ODI cricket. The previous highest was 177 between Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid for England against New Zealand in Birmingham in 2015.

9/9

Maxwell has 43 sixes in ODI WCs

Maxwell is one of only three players to have smashed over 40 sixes in ODI World Cups (43). He is only behind Gayle (49) and Rohit Sharma (45) in this regard. South Africa's AB de Villiers is fourth with 37 maximums.