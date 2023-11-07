Australia's Glenn Maxwell smashes his third World Cup century: Stats

09:50 pm Nov 07, 2023

Australia's Glenn Maxwell has smashed his fourth century in ODI cricket. The middle-order batter lifted Australia after they were down to 91/7 while chasing 292 against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup encounter in Mumbai. Maxwell single-handedly took the Aussies past 200 while most other batters failed to reach 20. He now has three WC centuries at number five or lower.

Three WC centuries at number five or lower

As mentioned, Maxwell now has three centuries in the World Cup at number five or more. He is the only batter with more than one such ton. Interestingly, 24 different players have achieved this feat once. Maxwell scored two of these tons in the ongoing World Cup edition, while his only other WC century came in 2015.