ICC World Cup, England vs Netherlands: Statistical preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 07:55 pm Nov 07, 202307:55 pm

England have had a forgettable 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

England will be involved in a crucial duel against the Netherlands in Match 40 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. While England have been eliminated from the tournament, they will fight for a berth in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. It has been a forgettable campaign for England, losing six out of seven games. The Netherlands, winning two matches, are still alive mathematically.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other in a total of six ODI matches. The Three Lions hold the advantage with a 100% record against the Dutch. They have enjoyed a 6-0 record against them. Two of their wins came in the ODI World Cup (2003 and 2011). England hammered a massive total of 498/4 against the Dutch last year, winning by 232 runs.

Here are the stadium stats

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host this match on November 8 from 2:00 PM IST. Teams batting first and second have won five matches each at this venue. 300 reads the average first innings score, proving that it is a high-scoring ground. South Africa's 357/4 against NZ is the highest score here. England have registered one win in four matches here.

Dawid Malan has been England's best batter in 2023 WC

Dawid Malan has been England's standout batter with 286 runs in the 2023 World Cup. While other batters have struggled, Malan has looked better slamming a century against Bangladesh and fifty against Australia in the last match. He owns an average of 40.85 in the competition. Malan is England's leading run-scorer this year in ODIs with 877 runs at an impressive average of 58.46.

Top stats on offer for England batters

Joe Root is England's highest run-getter in the ODI World Cup with 946 runs at an average of 45.04. He has compiled 188 runs in the ongoing event. Jos Buttler with 654 runs in 2023 in this format is England's second-highest run-scorer. He has struggled with only 106 runs at the 2023 World Cup. Malan is England's only centurion in the 2023 World Cup.

A look at England's bowling attack

Adil Rashid is England's most successful bowler at the ongoing World Cup with 10 wickets from seven matches at 30.40. He is also England's leading wicket-taker this year with 25 ODI scalps at 27.28. Chris Woakes has returned with eight wickets in six matches from the 2023 World Cup, while he is England's joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 29 wickets.

Top stats on offer for the Dutch batters

Sybrand Engelbrecht has been brilliant for the Dutch, scoring 222 runs in the 2023 World Cup. He has slammed two fifties in this tournament. Whereas Scott Edwards is the Netherlands's highest run-getter this year in ODIs with 642 runs. The Dutch captain has hammered six fifties. He is the only other Dutch batter with 200-plus runs in the 2023 World Cup (202 runs).

A look at Netherlands bowling attack

Bas de Leede has been Netherlands' standout bowler with 11 wickets in the 2023 World Cup while he is also their leading wicket-taker with 26 scalps in 2023. Logan van Beek is second this year with 22 scalps in 2023. He owns 10 scalps in 2023 WC. While Aryan Dutt and Paul van Meekeren have picked up 17 and 16 wickets respectively in 2023.

A look at the approaching milestones

Root needs 54 runs to become the first English batter to complete 1,000 runs in the ODI World Cup. Rashid is six shy of completing 200 ODI wickets. Similarly, David Willey needs five more to achieve 100 ODI wickets. Edwards needs 84 runs to become the second Dutch batter to accomplish 1,500 ODI runs. Buttler requires 71 runs to complete 5,000 ODI runs.