World Cup: Zadran, Rashid guide Afghanistan to 291/5 against Australia

By Parth Dhall 06:22 pm Nov 07, 202306:22 pm

Ibrahim Zadran became Afghanistan's first centurion in World Cup (Image source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan racked up 291/5 against five-time champions Australia in a must-win 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While every batter made vital a contribution, Ibrahim Zadran slammed a historic century to power Afghanistan. He became Afghanistan's first centurion in ODI World Cups. Rashid Khan played a blazing knock in the death overs. Josh Hazlewood took two wickets for Australia.

A vital knock from Zadran

Zadran joined Rahmat Shah after Afghanistan lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 38 in the eighth over. Zadran negotiated the Australian bowlers along with Rahmat. The duo didn't allow Australia to make further inroads for the next 15 overs. Zadran lost both Rahmat and Hashmatullah Shahidi but reached his century in the 44th over (131 balls). He smashed a 143-ball 129* (8 fours and 3 sixes).

Zadran becomes Afghanistan's first centurion in World Cup

As mentioned, Zadran is the first Afghanistan batter to slam a century in ODI World Cups. He now has the highest individual score for Afghanistan in the tournament, having surpassed Samiullah Shinwari (96). It is worth noting that Zadran and Shinwari are the only Afghanistan batters with a 90-plus score in the World Cup. Zadran also occupies the third spot (87 in WC 2023).

Joint second-most ODI tons for Afghanistan

Zadran slammed his fifth ODI century, now the joint second-most for Afghanistan in the tournament with Gurbaz and Shah. Mohammad Shahzad leads the tally for the Afghans with six tons. No other Afghanistan batter has over two ODI centuries.

Another feat for Zadran

Zadran now has the joint-most fifty-plus scores (seven in 2023) for Afghanistan in a calendar year in ODI cricket with Rahmat (seven in 2018). Notably, Rahmat slammed six such scores each in 2017 and 2022.

Rashid plays an impactful cameo

Hazlewood knocked over Mohammad Nabi in the 46th over, which reduced Afghanistan to 233/5. However, Rashid unleashed his beast mode to get Afghanistan past 290. He returned unbeaten on 35 off 18 balls, a knock laced with 2 fours and 3 sixes. Rashid hammered two of these maximums and a four in the final over bowled by Mitchell Starc.

Three 50+ partnerships for Afghanistan

Barring Nabi, every Afghan batter managed to cross 20. The likes of Gurbaz (21), Zadran (129*), Rahmat (30), Shahidi (26), Azmatullah Omarzai (22), and Rashid (35*) fared well but couldn't capitalize. There were three 50+ stands for Afghanistan - Zadran and Shah (83), Zadran and Shahidi (52), and Zadran and Rashid (58). These are the joint-most 50+ stands for Afghanistan in a WC match.

Afghanistan added 96 runs in last 10 overs

It was the first instance of Afghanistan scoring over 90 runs in the last 10 overs of a World Cup match (96/2). As many as 64 of these runs came in the last five, also their highest in a WC innings.

A look at other notable numbers

Afghanistan's 291/5 is now their highest team total in ODI World Cups. They also scored over 280 in wins against Pakistan (286/2) and England (284). Afghanistan smashed a total of nine sixes against Australia, the most for them in a WC innings. Zadran now has the third-highest individual score by a player against Australia in ODI World Cups.