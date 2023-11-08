Chris Woakes becomes England's joint-highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cups

By Parth Dhall 10:55 pm Nov 08, 202310:55 pm

Chris Woakes now has the 30 World Cup wickets for England

England finally claimed a consolation victory in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup after beating the Netherlands in Pune. The Three Lions, who have been eliminated, successfully defended 339, bowling the Netherlands out for a paltry 179. While Ben Stokes slammed a ton, all-rounder Chris Woakes starred with his all-round skills. Besides hitting a half-century, he became England's joint-highest wicket-taker in World Cup history.

Woakes took a wicket and was economical

Woakes perturbed the Dutch batters with swing and pace in his opening spell. He gave England their first breakthrough in the form of Netherlands opener Max ODowd. Although the England seamer didn't take any more wickets, he conceded 19 runs in seven overs. Meanwhile, spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid picked up three wickets each. David Willey took two wickets.

Joint-most World Cup wickets for England

Woakes now has the joint-most wickets for England in ODI World Cups (30). He is now level with Sir Ian Botham. Woakes broke a tie with Phil Defreitas, who took 29 wickets in the tournament. The former now owns 30 wickets from 23 World Cup games at an average of 31.70. The tally includes an economy rate of 5.52.

Woakes slams his maiden WC fifty

Earlier in the match, Woakes slammed a rescuing half-century for England. He came to the middle after England were reduced to 192/6 from 133/1. Together, Woakes and Stokes took the Englishmen past 320. The former smashed a 45-ball 51, a knock laced with 5 fours and a six. It was Woakes's sixth half-century in ODI cricket and first in World Cups.

Woakes gets past 1,500 ODI runs

Woakes, known for his splendid spells with the ball, is also a potent batter down the order. In 121 matches, Woakes has 1,520 runs at an average of 23.75 in ODI cricket. The tally includes a strike rate of 89.09 (Highest score: 95*). Notably, Woakes has an average of over 20 each at home, away, and neutral venues.

A look at the match summary

England hammered the Netherlands by 160 runs to end a string of defeats in World Cup 2023. They finally won after losing five successive encounters. Jos Buttler's men posted 339/9 in 50 overs, riding on a brilliant 87 from the blade of Dawid Malan and a century by Ben Stokes. In response, the Dutch folded for 179 in 37.2 overs.