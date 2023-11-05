Decoding South Africa's lowest totals in ICC ODI World Cups

South Africa registered their lowest ODI World Cup total against India in Kolkata

It was a poor day at the office for South Africa as they were bundled out for 83 by the Indian bowlers in the ICC World Cup. Chasing 327, SA never got going as none of their batters could touch the 20-run mark. It was their lowest total in ODI World Cups. Here we decode their lowest World Cup totals in the competition.

177 versus India in the 2015 World Cup

SA were dealt a major blow against India in their 2015 ODI World Cup clash. Courtesy of Shikhar Dhawan's 137 and Ajinkya Rahane's 79, India posted 307/7 in Melbourne. In reply, the Proteas were bundled out for 177 in 40.2 overs with Faf du Plessis (55) only showing some fight. They were short by 130 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin finished with figures of 3/41.

172 versus NZ in the 2011 World Cup

SA suffered a 49-run defeat against New Zealand in the 2011 World Cup in Mirpur. The Kiwis batted first and only managed a score of 221/8. Jesse Ryder slammed a gritty 83 along with contributions from Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson. In reply, Jacob Oram ran riot with 4/39 from his nine overs as SA folded for 172 with Jacques Kallis showing some fight.

165 against England in the 2011 World Cup

SA suffered an excruciating nine-run defeat against England in the 2011 ODI World Cup in Chennai. Their bowlers were on point to get the Three Lions bundled for 171 as Jonathan Trott and Ravi Bopara smashed fifties. Imran Tahir finished with 4/38. In reply, SA folded for only 165 with Stuart Broad claiming four wickets. Only Hashim Amla showed some grit on the night.

149 versus Australia in the 2007 World Cup

Another poor showing from the SA batters saw them fold for only 149 against Australia in the 2007 World Cup. The Aussies bowled extremely well as Shaun Tait and Glenn McGrath scalped seven wickets together. In reply, Australia made light work of the chase with Michael Clarke (60*) steering them home to a seven-wicket victory. Matthew Hayden also played a commendable knock (41).

83 versus India in the 2023 World Cup

﻿Temba Bavuma's men had a forgettable day against India in the 2023 World Cup in Kolkata. India batted first and compiled a big total of 326/5 courtesy of a century from Virat Kohli (101*) and a fifty from Shreyas Iyer (77). India bundled SA out for 83 as Ravindra Jadeja finished with sensational figures of 5/33. Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav claimed a brace.