Novak Djokovic wins the 2023 Paris Masters: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:59 pm Nov 05, 2023

Novak Djokovic emerged victorious at the 2023 Paris Masters (Photo credit: X/@RolexPMasters)

Novak Djokovic emerged victorious at the 2023 Paris Masters. He beat Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets to claim his seventh Paris Masters title. Moreover, the Serbian ace also lifted his 40th Masters 1000 crown. Djokovic won the match 6-4, 6-3 to showcase his dominance. He claimed his sixth honor of the 2023 season. Here are further details.

18-match unbeaten run for the Djoker

Djokovic will now head to the season-ending ATP Finals on an 18-match winning streak. He last suffered a loss at the 2023 Wimbledon final versus Carlos Alcaraz. Since that defeat, Djokovic won five matches in Cincinnati to lift the crown. He won a record-extending 24th Grand Slam crown by winning seven matches at the US Open. He won 5 matches in Paris.

Djokovic has a 12-1 win-loss record over Dimitrov

Djokovic doled out six aces compared to Dimitrov's four. He committed one double fault to his opponent's two. Djokovic clocked an 81% win on the first serve and a 73% win on the second. He converted 3/4 break points. In terms of the head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour, Djokovic owns a 12-1 win-loss record. Djokovic beat Dimitrov thrice in 2023.

His journey in the tourney

Djokovic started his Paris Masters journey by beating Tomás Martín Etcheverry 6-3, 6-2. He overcame Tallon Griekspoor in three sets, winning 4-6, 7-6, 6-4. Djokovic beat Holger Rune 7-5, 6-7, 6-4. In the semis, he defeated Andrey Rublev 5-7, 7-6, 7-5.

70 'Big Titles' and 97 ATP Tour honors for Djokovic

By winning the Paris Masters, Djokovic extended his ATP Masters 1000 titles record to 40. The 36-year-old now owns 70 'Big Titles', comprising Grand Slams, ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. Meanwhile, Djokovic has lifted his 97th ATP Tour honor. He is only behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103).

7th Paris Masters honor

Djokovic won his maiden Paris Masters title in 2009. He defeated Gael Monfils. He won three successive honors between 2013 and 2015 next. He beat David Ferrer, Milos Raonic, and Andy Murray in these seasons. In 2019, Djokovic overcame Denis Shapovalov. In 2021, he overcame Daniil Medvedev, and now he humbled Dimitrov. Djokovic is a two-time runner-up here (2022 and 2018).

Records for Djokovic

By winning the Paris Masters for the seventh time in his career, Djokovic now owns the most ATP-1000 tournaments in his career at a single venue. He has won the Rome and Miami titles six times. As per Opta, Djokovic won his second hard-court ATP-1000 title of 2023. He has managed multiple hard-court Masters titles in a single season for the ninth time.

Djokovic's form in 2023 (50-5 win-loss record)

Djokovic started 2023 well by clinching the Adelaide International. He claimed the 2023 AO next. He lost in the semis in Dubai before losing in the R16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters. He lost in the quarters of the Srpska Open and Italian Open respectively before sealing the French Open. He lost the Wimbledon final before winning the Cincinnati Masters, US Open, and Paris Masters.