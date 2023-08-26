2023 US Open, women's singles: Players to watch out for

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 26, 2023 | 01:06 am 3 min read

Polish star and world number one Iga Swiatek will be keen to defend her crown (Photo credit: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

The 2023 edition of the US Open is all set to start on August 28. The women's singles event has been a fascinating ride of late at the Flushing Meadows. Since Serena Williams's three successive honors from 2012-14, the US Open has witnessed different women's singles title winners, barring Naomi Osaka, who won twice (2018 and 2020). Here we present the top players.

Swiatek will want to defend her crown

Polish star and world number one Iga Swiatek will be keen to defend her crown. A winner of four Grand Slams, Swiatek will want to add to the French Open crown this year. Since winning the Poland Open, Swiatek exited in the semis of the Canadian Open and Western & Southern Open. She is 53-9 this year, having won four titles.

Gauff is the in-form player

Coco Gauff is the in-form player and she goes into the US Open by winning the title in Cincinnati. It was her second hard-court title this summer. Before that, Gauff won the 2023 Citi Open. Gauff, who has won five career honors, is 5-1 in the WTA Tour finals. She is 38-13 this season and has won three titles this year.

Aryna Sabalenka will want to show her pedigree

Aryna Sabalenka had a dream start, winning Adelaide International 1 and the Australian Open. In her next four tournaments, Sabalenka reached two finals, losing both. She then won the Madrid Open. Sabalenka lost in the semis at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and is 17-2 at Slams this year and 44-10 overall, She warmed up with a semi-final show at Cincinnati before the US Open.

Jessica Pegula has to break the quarter-finals jinx

Ranked number three currently, Jessica Pegula has reached six quarter-finals at Grand Slams singles in her career, including a maiden last-eight berth at the US Open last year. She now needs to break the jinx and elevate to a higher level. Pegula has won one title on the WTA Tour this season and is 43-14 in terms of win-loss record.

Rybakina needs to shrug off her poor US Open record

Elena Rybakina has won two titles this season at Indian Wells and Rome. She is seeded fourth at the US Open. Rybakina is 39-11 this season and will want to build on her semi-final show at the Canadian Open. Rybakina, who won the 2022 Wimbledon, doesn't have a good record in New York. Her best effort at the US Open is round three (2021).

