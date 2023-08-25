BWF World Championships 2023: Prannoy stuns Axelsen, reaches maiden semi-final

BWF World Championships 2023: Prannoy stuns Axelsen, reaches maiden semi-final

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 25, 2023 | 11:15 pm 2 min read

HS Prannoy sails into his maiden BWF World Championships semi-finals

Indian star shuttler HS Prannoy has beaten the world number one Viktor Axelsen in the quarter-finals of the 2023 World Championship in Copenhagen on Friday. The 31-year-old shuttler came from behind to win the match 13-21, 21-15, 21-6. Notably, this is his best performance at the World Championships and also his first win this year over the reigning champion. Here we decode his stats.

BWF head-to-head: Axelsen 7-3 Prannoy

Axelsen holds the upper hand over Prannoy in the BWF events. The Danish shuttler has won seven out of the ten encounters against the Indian. The 31-year-old has bagged three victories. Prannoy has lost the previous two matches this year against the Olympic champion but this time he registered his first win of 2023 against Axelsen. Prannoy now trails him 7-3 in the head-to-head.

Prannoy has had a decent year

The world number nine has done decently in 2023 as he bagged his first BWF World title in May. He also reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships. Prannoy continued his good run by reaching the semi-finals in Indonesia followed by quarter-finals outings in Chinese Taipei and Japan. He finished runners-up in Australia Open. Prannoy has a win-loss record of 30-14 (2023).

First semi-final in the BWF World Championships

Before this win, Prannoy's best achievement in the World Championships was reaching the quarter-finals. He reached the last eight twice in 2021 and 2022. This was his third consecutive World Championship quarter-finals for the 31-year-old. However this time, he has reached the semi-finals for the first time in this competition. The world number nine will hope to go even further.

