BWF World Championships 2023: Rankireddy-Shetty crash out of the quarter-finals

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 25, 2023 | 08:51 pm 2 min read

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crash out of the quarter-finals of the 2023 BWF World Championships

In a shocking development, the world number two men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have crashed out of the 2023 BWF World Championships in Copenhagen on Friday. They were beaten by the local stars Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup in straight games 21-18, 21-19 in 48 minutes. The Indians were one of the contenders for the title this year. Here's more.

BWF head-to-head: Rankireddy-Shetty 2-6 Rasmussen-Astrup

The home pairing of Astrup and Rasmussen have a positive head-to-head record against the Indians. Before this match, the Danes led 5-2 from the seven encounters in the BWF events. The Indians lost the last time they played in the BWF World Tour Finals in 2021 but defeated them in the 2021 Thomas Cup. With this win, the Danes have extended their head-to-head lead.

A fantastic year for Rankireddy-Shetty

Rankireddy-Shetty have been truly amazing this year as they have risen to world number two in the BWF Rankings. They have won four titles this year, which include three BWF titles- the Swiss Open, the Indonesia Open, and the Korea Open. They also won the gold medal at the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships. The Indian doubles pairing owns a win-loss ratio of 30-9 (2023).

Rankireddy-Shetty won the bronze medal in the last edition

The Indian pairing won the bronze medal in the 2022 World Championships. Rankireddy-Shetty lost the semi-finals against Malaysian duo Aaron Chia and Soh Wooh Yik and had to settle for bronze. That was India's first-ever men's doubles medal in the competition.

