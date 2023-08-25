Top contenders to win the AFC Champions League 2023-24 title

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 25, 2023 | 08:22 pm 3 min read

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ruben Neves were big money signings by Al-Hilal this summer (Photo credit: Twitter/@Alhilal_EN)

The AFC Champions League 2023-24 draw was out on Thursday. Record winners Al-Hilal have been drawn with Mumbai City FC. While the Saudi Pro League teams are the instant favorite due to their recent recruits, the Japanese, South Korean, and Qatari teams will also have their say in Asia's biggest club football tournament. Here are the top five contenders for the ACL 2023-24.

Urawa Red Diamonds, Japan

The reigning ACL champions, Urawa Red Diamonds will be looking to defend their crown this year. They have won the title thrice and winning again will help them equalize with Al-Hilal, who have four honors. Although Urawa are fourth in the J1 League this season, they will look to put their best foot forward in the ACL. They are in Group J this year.

Ulsan Hyundai, South Korea

South Korea's flag bearer at the continental level, Ulsan Hyundai will hunt for their third ACL title. They have won the trophy in 2012 and 2020. Hong Myun-boo's men have a lead in the K League standings which will boost their morale in the ACL. Joo Min-kyu and Valeri Qazaishvili have scored 11 goals each while Jung Seung-hyun will be crucial in defence.

Al-Sadd, Qatar

Al-Sadd have been clubbed Group B of the 2023-24 ACL. They will look to win their third continental crown. They had won the title in 1988-89 and 2011. Led by Algerian forward Baghdad Bounedjah and Akram Afif, Al-Sadd will be a force to be reckoned with this year. With players like Matias Uribe, Guilherme Torres and Romain Saiss they have great balance.

Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Pro League clubs look daunting this time with plenty of European talents. However, Al-Itthad have always done well in the ACL, having won the title twice in 2004 and 2005. They were runners-up in 2009. With players like Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho and Abderrazak Hamdallah, Nuno Espirito Santo's men look like stronger contenders. Al-Ittihad are clubbed in Group C.

Al-Hilal, Saudi Arabia

The record ACL champions, Al-Hilal have won the title four times and have five runners-up medals. This season, they are the clear favorites after signing players like Neymar, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Aleksandr Mitrovic, etc. The reigning Saudi champions reached the finals last season but they lost to the Urawa Red Diamonds. This time they will look to bulldoze every team.

Al-Nassr, Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al-Nassr have what it takes to get the job done. Al-Nassr recently won the Arab Club Champions Cup. Al-Nassr have roped in some of the big names in European football and with the right balance, they will hope to go the distance.

