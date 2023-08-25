AFC Champions League 2023-24: Five players to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 25, 2023 | 08:10 pm 2 min read

Ronaldo will look to guide Al-Nassr to their maiden AFC Champions League title (Photo credit: Twitter/@AlNassr_EN)

The AFC Champions League may not have as much limelight as its European counterpart but the Saudi Pro League teams will surely add glamour this time. Many global stars will feature in the competition, boosting the overall appeal of ACL. They will look to prove their mettle in Asia just like they did in Europe. Here are the five players to watch out for.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Mumbai City FC

Jorge Diaz joined Mumbai City last season and he was an integral part of their Indian Super League Shield triumph. The Argentine scored 11 goals and provided six assists. Diaz has scored four goals in three matches for the Islanders in the ongoing Durand Cup. The upcoming ACL will be his maiden outing in the tournament but he will be extremely crucial for Mumbai.

Akram Afif, Al-Sadd

One of the best Asian forwards, Akram Afif will be key to Al-Sadd's plans of winning the ACL. The Qatar international scored 10 times last season in the Stars League and also provided four assists. He has already scored once this season. He last featured in the 2020-21 ACL, where he scored once in six matches. Afif will look to fire this time.

Neymar, Al-Hilal

Clubbed with Mumbai City in Group D, Neymar will be responsible for guiding Al-Hilal to their fifth ACL title. The Brazilian will be the main attraction in their gameplay along with a horde of European talents. Neymar scored 18 goals last season, out of which 13 were in Ligue 1. Notably, he can be the first player to win the Libertadores, UCL and ACL.

Karim Benzema, Al-Ittihad

The reigning Ballon d'Or winner, Karim Benzema will be looking to guide Al-Ittihad to their third ACL title. The Frenchman has won five UCL titles, whilst scoring 90 goals in the competition. So he will look to replicate that form in Asia. Benzema scored 31 goals in 43 appearances last season for Real Madrid. Recently, he scored his first Saudi Pro League goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to gift the fans their first ACL title this season. Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo netted 20 goals in 27 appearances. Six goals came in the Arab Club Champions Cup, where he guided his team to the trophy. Ronaldo has scored 721 club career goals (highest). He will want to start his ACL journey with a bang.

