Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome second child, daughter Aura

Written by Shreya Mukherjee August 25, 2023 | 07:23 pm 2 min read

Yuvraj Singh has become a father for the second time! Congratulations!

Former cricket star Yuvraj Singh and his wife, actor Hazel Keech, joyfully announced the arrival of their second child, a baby girl named Aura, on Instagram. The couple received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities, including heart emojis from tennis player Sania Mirza and cricketer Harbhajan Singh, as well as a heartfelt comment from actor Richa Chadha.

Singh-Keech family expands with Orion and Aura

The couple, who married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in November 2016, already have a baby boy named Orion Keech Singh, born in January 2022. Their growing family has captured the hearts of fans who continue to admire Singh's contributions to cricket and Keech's acting career.

'Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful'

Sharing a family selfie on Instagram, the new parents gave fans a glimpse of their beautiful family of four. While Singh cradled the newborn, Keech had baby Orion in her arms. Their joint post's caption read: "Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family."

Fans are eager for updates about the celebrity family

As Singh and Keech embrace their new roles as parents to two beautiful children, fans eagerly await more adorable updates on their family life. The couple's journey from their successful careers to building a loving family has been nothing short of inspiring and heartwarming.

Keech's acting career, Singh's cricket legacy at a glance

Keech gained fame for her role in the 2011 hit film Bodyguard, starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan. She also appeared in the theatrical adaptation of Euripides's Medea, directed by Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, and participated in the seventh season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Singh, a celebrated former Indian cricketer, played 40 Test matches, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is before retiring in 2019.

