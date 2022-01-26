Entertainment

Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech become proud parents of baby boy

Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech become proud parents of baby boy

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Twitter Jan 26, 2022, 12:45 pm 2 min read

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh tied the knot on November 30, 2016.

Congratulations are in order for former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his wife, actor Hazel Keech, as they welcomed their first child on Tuesday. The couple announced the arrival of their boy baby on social media. Sharing the good news, they also requested privacy. This news comes days after celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child via surrogacy.

Quote 'Elated' couple thanked God for the blessing

The couple posted a note on social media that read, "To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that God blessed us with a baby boy." "We thank God for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world," it added. Keech and Singh tied the knot on November 30, 2016.

Messages Preity Zinta, Ayushmann Khurrana congratulated the new parents

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta took to the comments section and wished the couple. She wrote, "Congrats Yuvi and Hazel. Sooo Happy for u guys (sic)." Cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote, "Wuhooooo. Mubarakshaaaaaa (sic)." BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly wrote, "Congratulations younnngggg... u must be super happy (sic)". Other actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi, too, congratulated the new parents.

Information Singh served the Indian cricket team for 19 long years

To recall, Singh retired from all forms of international cricket in June 2019 after serving the Indian team for 19 years. He made his international debut in a One Day International match in October 2000. In total, he has played 304 ODIs, 40 Tests, and 58 T20Is. He was part of India's 2007 T20I World Cup-winning team and the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning campaign.

Details Keech is a Bollywood actor and former 'Bigg Boss' contestant

Keech, on the other hand, gained popularity with her role as Kareena Kapoor Khan's best friend in the 2011 film Bodyguard, co-starring Salman Khan. She also played a pivotal role in the theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan helmed this play. She is also a former reality show star and had participated in the seventh season of Bigg Boss (Hindi).