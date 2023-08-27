2023 US Open, men's singles: Players to watch out for

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 27, 2023 | 01:00 am 2 min read

Novak Djokovic won the title here last in 2018 (Photo credit: Twitter/@DjokerNole)

The 2023 edition of the US Open is all set to start on August 28. The men's singles event has been a fascinating ride of late at the Flushing Meadows. The last five seasons have witnessed five different winners. Carlos Alcaraz, who won the 2023 Wimbledon, is the defending champion here. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic won the title here last in 2018. Here's more.

Alcaraz is the player to beat

Alcaraz enters the 2023 US Open after being beaten in the final in Cincinnati by Djokovic. However, he has a 53-6 win-loss record in 2023 on the ATP Tour, besides winning six titles. Before being eliminated in the Cincinnati final, he was ousted in the quarters at the Canadian Open. Both these tourneys saw his presence after a stunning Wimbledon win.

Djokovic is chasing his 24th Grand Slam honor

By winning the Cincinnati Masters, Djokovic extended his ATP Masters 1000 titles record to 39. The 36-year-old now owns 68 'Big Titles', comprising Grand Slams, ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. Djokovic will want to win a record 24th Grand Slam honor, having fallen short at Wimbledon. He has won four titles this season with a 38-5 win-loss record.

Medvedev will want to vouch for a title

Daniil Medvedev, whose only Grand Slam win has come at the Flushing Meadows in 2021, is a serious contender. He was ousted in the fourth round here in 2022. Medvedev goes into the US Open with a quarter-final showing at the Canadian Open and an R16 exit in Cincinnati. In 2023, Medvedev has a 49-11 win-loss record, having claimed five honors.

Can Casper Ruud break the runner-up jinx?

Casper Ruud is a three-time finalist at Grand Slams, including reaching the final here in 2022. Ruud has won just one title in 2023 and has a 29-17 win-loss record. He will be keen to perform on the big stage (Grand Slams) where he has a 35-19 win-loss record. Since 2022, Ruud has reached three Slam finals so he has a chance to impress.

