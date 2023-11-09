Jos Buttler: Decoding his woeful stats in World Cup 2023

Sports 2 min read

Jos Buttler: Decoding his woeful stats in World Cup 2023

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:02 pm Nov 09, 202312:02 pm

Buttler has not managed a single fifty in the tournament (Source: X/@ICC)

England skipper Jos Buttler's horrendous run in the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup continues as on Wednesday (November 8), he could only manage an 11-ball 5 against the Netherlands. His failure with the bat is one of the key reasons behind England's woeful run. Notably, Buttler has not managed a single fifty in the tournament. Here we decode his forgettable stats.

Why does this story matter?

Hailed as England's finest-ever batter in white-ball cricket, Buttler has given nightmares to many potent bowling attacks. Besides scoring rapid runs toward the end, the wicketkeeper-batter can also play the rescue act in case there is a top-order collapse. However, he has struggled big time in the competition. Owing to the same, defending champions England have won just two of their first eight games.

Here are his woeful stats

After scoring 43 in England's opener against New Zealand, Buttler has not crossed the 25-run mark even once. His scores in the tournament read 43(42), 20(10), 9(18), 15(7), 8(6), 10(23), 1(7), 5(11). Buttler averages 13.87 in the event, having slammed 111 runs across eight matches. 89.51 reads his strike rate. Notably, England are already out of the semi-final race.

Fifth-lowest average for a skipper in a WC edition

As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler's average of 13.87 in the 2023 WC is the fifth-lowest for a captain in a WC edition (Minimum: 7 innings). He is only behind Allan Border (8.57 in 1992), Shahid Afridi (12 in 2011), Hansie Cronje (12.25 in 1999), and Habibul Bashar (13.12 in 2007). Overall, Buttler owns 564 runs at 26.85 in ODI World Cups.

Only batter with this double

Having played 177 ODIs, Buttler has clobbered 4,934 runs at an average of 39.79. The tally includes 11 tons and 25 fifties. His strike rate of 117.16 is the third-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the format. Buttler is also the only player with a 36-plus average and 110-plus strike rate in ODIs (Minimum: 1,000 runs).