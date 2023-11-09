Trent Boult completes 50 ODI World Cup wickets: Key stats

Trent Boult is the 3rd left-arm pacer with 50 ODI World Cup scalps

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult achieved a new milestone in his ODI career. The left-arm pacer has raced to 50 wickets in the ICC Cricket World Cup. He achieved the milestone versus Sri Lanka in match number 41 of the 2023 World Cup in Bengaluru. Boult is the first player for New Zealand to take 50 wickets in the global event.

3rd left-arm pacer to take 50 ODI World Cup scalps

Boult is now the third left-arm pacer in ODI World Cup history to take 50 or more wickets. Mitchell Starc, of Australia, leads the chart with 59 scalps at 19.74. Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram held the record before Starc surpassed him. Akram took 55 wickets at 23.83. Meanwhile, Boult surpassed Chaminda Vaas (49) to join this elite club among left-arm pacers.

The sixth bowler to take 50-plus ODI World Cup wickets

Boult is now the sixth bowler to take 50-plus ODI World Cup wickets. As per ESPNcricinfo, former Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath leads the show with 71 scalps at 18.19. Sri Lanka's spin wizard Muthiah Muralidaran is second with 68 scalps at 19.63. Lasith Malinga has 56 wickets while Starc owns 59. Malinga averaged 22.87. Akram is fifth on the list with 55 scalps.

Boult's performance across ODI World Cups

In the 2015 edition, Boult claimed the joint-highest wickets (22) at 16.86. In the 2019 edition, Boult took 17 scalps from 10 games at 28.17. In the ongoing 2023 World Cup in India, Boult has so far claimed 11 wickets, playing his 9th match.

Boult's ODI career stats

Playing his 113th ODI, Boult owns 208 scalps after his first wicket against Sri Lanka on Thursday. He averages just around 24 with an economy rate of under 5. In 14 matches against Sri Lanka, Boult has raced to 18 scalps. Meanwhile, the Kiwi speedster has 30 wickets on Asian soil and 31 across neutral venues.

Boult gets to 250 wickets in List A cricket

Boult has also got to 250 wickets in List A cricket. Playing his 142nd match, the senior New Zealand pacer holds 12 four-wicket hauls and six five-wicket hauls in the 50-over format as a whole.