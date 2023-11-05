Nations against whom Virat Kohli owns 1,500-plus ODI runs: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:14 pm Nov 05, 202309:14 pm

Virat Kohli completed 1,500 runs against South Africa in ODIs (Photo credits: X/@BCCI)

Indian run machine Virat Kohli smashed a historic century against South Africa in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Kolkata. Courtesy of his 49th ODI ton, Kohli completed 1,500 runs against the Proteas in this format. SA became the fifth country against whom Kohli has smashed 1,500-plus ODI runs. Among Indian batters, Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer against SA in ODIs. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Kohli has been amassing runs at will. He slammed his 49th ODI century on Sunday, besides going past 1,500 World Cup runs and 6,000 ODI runs at home. Kohli also went past 500 runs in World Cup 2023. Kohli's love affair with SA continued as he played a calculated knock. Only Sachin Tendulkar with 2,001 ODI runs against SA is ahead of Kohli.

1,504 runs against South Africa

Kohli became the sixth batter in ODIs to complete 1,500 runs against the Proteas. He owns 1,504 runs against them in 31 ODIs at an average of 65.39. Kohli has smashed eight fifties and five centuries. He along with Tendulkar and David Warner owns the joint-most ODI centuries against SA (5). His average of 65.39 is the highest among batters with 1,500-plus ODI runs.

1,528 career runs against New Zealand

The 35-year-old has compiled 1,528 runs in 30 ODIs at a fantastic average of 56.59. Kohli has slammed nine fifties and five tons against the Kiwis. Overall, he is the fourth-highest run-scorer against NZ in this format. He is also among the five batters with 1,500 runs against the Kiwis. His average is highest among batters with at least 1,400 runs against NZ.

Most career ODI runs against West Indies

Kohli has amassed 2,261 runs in 43 ODIs against West Indies at a sensational average of 66.50. He has hammered nine centuries and 11 fifties. Notably, he owns the most ODI runs against the Windies in this format. No other batter has touched the 2,000-run mark as Javed Miandad is second with 1,930 runs. Kohli's nine ODI centuries are the most against WI.

Third-highest run-getter against Australia in ODIs

The veteran batter enjoys batting against Australia and is the third-highest run-getter in ODI cricket. Kohli owns 2,313 runs in 48 ODIs against them at an average of 53.79. He has accumulated eight centuries and 13 fifties. Notably, only Tendulkar (3,077) and Rohit Sharma (2,332)have scored more than him. Kohli and Rohit own eight centuries each, while Tendulkar is ahead with nine tons.

Second-highest run-scorer against Sri Lanka in ODIs

Kohli has compiled 2,594 runs in 53 ODIs against Sri Lanka at an impressive average of 63.26. He has smashed 10 centuries along with 12 fifties against the Lankan Lions. He is the second-highest run-scorer against them, only behind Tendulkar's tally of 3,113 runs. However, they both are the two batters with 2,500-plus runs against Lanka. He owns the most centuries against SL (10).