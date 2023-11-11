Shaheen Afridi scripts these ODI World Cup records for Pakistan

By Rajdeep Saha 05:57 pm Nov 11, 202305:57 pm

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi claimed 2/72 from his 10 overs versus England (Photo credit: x/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi claimed 2/72 from his 10 overs versus England in match number 44 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. England managed 337/9, riding on fifties from the blades of Joe Root and Ben Stokes. Notably, Shaheen has now registered two massive ODI World Cup records for Pakistan.

Joint-highest wickets by a Pakistan pacer in a WC edition

In the 2023 World Cup, Shaheen has claimed 18 scalps at 19.38 from nine matches. With this tally, Shaheen has equaled Wasim Akram (18 wickets in 1992) to become the joint-highest wicket-taker by a pacer for Pakistan in a World Cup edition. Overall, Shaheen is the joint-second-highest wicket-taker in a World Cup for Pakistan with former spinner Shahid Afridi claiming 21 wickets in 2011.

Shaheen equals Imran Khan's record

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shaheen has raced to 34 ODI World Cup scalps from 14 matches. He has equaled Imran Khan, who managed 34 scalps in 28 games. Wahab Riaz (35) and Wasim Akram (55) are above Shaheen and Imran in ODI WC wickets for Pakistan.

Shaheen is the fastest pacer to 100 ODI wickets

During the ongoing World Cup, Shaheen became the fastest bowler to 100 ODI wickets. He achieved the milestone versus Bangladesh in what was his 51st match. Shaheen broke the record of Mitchell Starc, who took 52 games to claim 100 ODI scalps. Shaheen now owns 104 ODI wickets at an average of 23.94. Meanwhile, he owns 42 ODI scalps in 2023 at 24.04.