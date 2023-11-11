Ben Stokes smokes his seventh ODI World Cup fifty: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 05:21 pm Nov 11, 202305:21 pm

Ben Stokes slammed his third consecutive fifty-plus score in 2023 World Cup (Photo Credit: X/englandcricket)

England superstar Ben Stokes played a sensational knock against Pakistan in match 44 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Kolkata. Notably, this was his third consecutive 50-plus score in the ongoing ODI World Cup and his fourth ODI fifty against Pakistan. England were 240/3 when Stokes was dismissed in the 41st over after slamming a 76-ball 84. Here we decode his stats.

Stokes' purple patch continues

Stokes returned to form with a fine fifty against Australia and followed it up with two great knocks against Netherlands and Pakistan. The southpaw came to the crease when England were 108/2 in 18.2 overs. He then stitched a crucial 132-run partnership with Joe Root, taking England's total to the 240-run mark. His 76-ball 84 was laced with 11 boundaries and two sixes.

A look at his ODI World Cup numbers

Courtesy of this knock, Stokes has tallied 759 runs in 17 ODI World Cup matches. He owns an impressive average of 59.15 while slamming his seventh fifty in the competition. The all-rounder also owns 3,462 runs in 114 ODIs at an average of 41.71. Besides five centuries, he has also compiled 24 fifties in this format.

England's third-highest run-getter in ODIs in 2023

Despite playing only nine ODIs in 2023, Stokes has hammered 539 runs for England at an average of 59.88. The experienced campaigner has slammed five fifty-plus scores this year. He is England's third-highest run-getter and is only behind Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler. In the 2023 World Cup, Stokes has compiled 304 runs, slamming three fifty-plus scores at an average of 50.66.

Stokes completed 500 ODI runs against Pakistan

With this knock, Stokes surpassed 500 ODI runs versus Pakistan. He has compiled 514 runs in 16 ODIs at an average of 57.11. This was his fourth ODI fifty against Pakistan. Stokes has amassed 845 runs in 23 ODIs on Asian soil at 52. 81.