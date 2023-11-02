Keshav Maharaj becomes first South Africa bowler with this feat

Sports

Keshav Maharaj becomes first South Africa bowler with this feat

By Parth Dhall 12:12 am Nov 02, 202312:12 am

Maharaj took four wickets against New Zealand

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj starred in South Africa's 190-run win against New Zealand in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Pune. Maharaj took four wickets as the Kiwis were bowled out for 167, chasing 358. Pacer Marco Jansen took three wickets. Maharaj has become the first SA bowler with a four-fer against New Zealand in ODI World Cups. Here are the key stats.

Maharaj takes four wickets

SA spinner Maharaj continues to rule on the Indian pitches. He broke New Zealand's middle order, with Daryl Mitchell being his first wicket. After a few overs, Maharaj dismissed Mitchell Santner for just seven. The left-arm spinner got rid of James Neesham and Trent Boult to record his four-fer. Maharaj conceded a total of 46 runs in nine overs.

Maharaj enters this list

As mentioned, Maharaj is now the only Proteas bowler with a four-fer against New Zealand in the World Cup. Only four other SA bowlers have taken three wickets against New Zealand in the tournament. Jansen also entered this list, taking 3/31 against the Kiwis. Allan Donald, Morne Morkel, and Chris Morris also own three-fers in this regard.

Maharaj's stats in ODIs

Playing his 38th ODI, Maharaj has claimed 48 wickets at an average of 31.25. The 33-year-old spinner has an economy rate of 4.74. This was his second four-wicket haul in ODIs. His previous best ODI bowling figures of 4/33 came against Australia. The one in Pune was his maiden outing against the Black Caps in ODI cricket.

A look at the match summary

SA lost skipper Temba Bavuma early after the Kiwis elected to field. However, a double-century stand between centurions Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen fueled the SA innings. David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen added the finishing touch, with SA reaching 357/4. The SA bowlers were on the money as they let only Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, and Glenn Phillips (60) cross 20.