20th anniversary celebration: 'Parineeta' returns to theaters in August 

The critically acclaimed Hindi film Parineeta, starring Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan , will be re-released in theaters on its 20th anniversary. The film was originally directed by the late Pradeep Sarkar and released in 2005. PVR INOX and Vinod Chopra Films announced that the restored version of the movie will be screened across India starting August 29.

Director's statement Chopra expressed pride in the film Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who produced the film and recently directed 12th Fail, expressed his pride in the re-release. He said, "It's more than just a film-it's a journey of love, elegance, and soulful music." "Every frame carries its own emotion... And now...the visuals are even richer and the beautiful locations even more beautiful. I am so proud of Pradeep Sarkar for the way he made this film."

Film synopsis This is what 'Parineeta' is about Set in 1960s Kolkata, Parineeta tells the story of childhood friends Lalita (Balan) and Shekhar (Khan), who eventually fall in love. The film's plot thickens when Shekhar's father plans to acquire Lalita's uncle's house for a hotel. Lalita learns of this scheme but is aided by a family friend, Girish (Sanjay Dutt), leading to misunderstandings between the lovers.

Actor's reflections Emotional moment for Balan Balan, who made her Bollywood debut with Parineeta, said the film's re-release was an emotional moment for her. She said, "Parineeta is where it all began... Every frame of the film carries a piece of my heart." Khan also remembered the film as a turning point in his career, allowing him to explore a quieter side of his personality.