Actor Saif Ali Khan will begin shooting for a period drama directed by Rahul Dholakia this week, after the promotions of his upcoming film, Jewel Thief.

This will be Khan's first shoot since the January 2025 home invasion incident, where he was attacked and stabbed.

The yet-to-be-titled film, which chronicles India's first general election, started shooting on April 20, near Grand Hotel in Ballard Estate, reported Mid-Day.