Saif Ali Khan's film on India's first election begins production
What's the story
Actor Saif Ali Khan will begin shooting for a period drama directed by Rahul Dholakia this week, after the promotions of his upcoming film, Jewel Thief.
This will be Khan's first shoot since the January 2025 home invasion incident, where he was attacked and stabbed.
The yet-to-be-titled film, which chronicles India's first general election, started shooting on April 20, near Grand Hotel in Ballard Estate, reported Mid-Day.
Role specifics
Khan's role and filming details
In this period piece, Khan will play Sukumar Sen, India's first Chief Election Commissioner. He will be accompanied by Pratik Gandhi and Deepak Dobriyal in this Nikkhil Advani production.
An insider told the portal that the first schedule involved a crowd scene with Gandhi and Dobriyal and over 200 extras.
"The unit will shoot across different locations in the city over the next few weeks. Saif and the director intend to shoot a chunk of the drama by May-end."
Production insights
Film's production design and historical context
The film will show Sen orchestrating India's first general election, which was conducted between October 1951 and February 1952.
"The period is vital to the storytelling. The production design team will build massive sets depicting India of the 1950s," the insider added.
Sen oversaw the first two elections in newly independent India. The second was held between February and March 1957.
Upcoming release
Khan's upcoming release, 'Jewel Thief'
Before beginning work on Dholakia's film, Khan will be seen in Jewel Thief, a heist thriller in which he plays master thief Rehan Roy. The plot follows his character being hired to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond.
Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robby Grewal, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat as a mafia boss, Kunal Kapoor as Detective Vikram Patel, and Nikita Dutta as Farah.
Jewel Thief premieres on Netflix on Friday.