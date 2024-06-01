Next Article

'Maharaj' is based on a true story

Social reform and press freedom: True story behind Junaid-Jaideep's 'Maharaj'

By Isha Sharma

What's the story The forthcoming film Maharaj, which marks the debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and co-stars Jaideep Ahlawat, will land on Netflix on June 14. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, it is backed by YRF Entertainment and is based on the historic Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, called the "greatest trial of modern times since the trial of Warren Hastings." Let's delve into the real story behind the film.

Storyline

The plot: A tale of journalism, courage, and social reform

Maharaj tells the story of journalist and pioneering social reformer Karsandas Mulji, a champion for women's rights and advocate for the oppressed. The Maharaj Libel Case of 1862, on which the film is based, was a landmark legal event in British India that spotlighted issues of press freedom, religious authority, and social reform. Mulji initiated this case by vehemently criticizing the practices of the Vallabhacharya sect of Hinduism, thus igniting controversy at a time when sects were blindly followed.

Case details

The libel case: A landmark judgment for press freedom

Mulji published an article in a Gujarati newspaper, Satya Prakash, accusing the Maharaj, head of the Vallabhacharya sect, of immoral activities. In response, Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj filed a libel suit against Mulji in 1862 in the then-Supreme Court of Bombay. After a landmark legal battle, the court acquitted Mulji, ruling that his allegations were part of a broader critique of religious practices and not made with malicious intent. Khan essays Mulji, while Ahlawat plays the titular role.

The article

What did the article say?

Per The Leaflet, "The article, titled The Primitive Religion of the Hindus and the Present Heterodox Opinions, called the sect delusive to simple people, and alleged the Maharajas of causing disorder in the society." "It highlighted that the sect preached men to 'make over one's wife and one's daughter' to the Maharaj before he enjoyed her. It expressed disgust of the practices of the sect, and accused the sect of perpetrating shamelessness, subtlety, immodesty, rascality, and deceit."

Significance

Women were reportedly sexually assaulted by the Maharaj

The research paper titled Women in the Maharaj Libel Case: A Re-examination, says, "The libel case attracted immense public attention, and the reformers based their defense on charges that the Maharajs (priests) were immoral and exploited female devotees sexually." "The priests were described as ignorant and blind while the women were considered merely passive objects subordinate to males. No woman was called to give evidence, but evidence shows that the women willingly visited the priests for sexual acts."

Maharaj's claims

After the article, the Maharaj was rattled

Per the Maharaj, the article led to a smear campaign against him, brought him "public scandal, infamy, and disgrace," particularly in the Hindu community residing in Mumbai (then Bombay). He also sought damages of ₹50,000 from Mulji and Satya Prakash's printer Nanabhoy Rustomjee. The trial began on January 26 and concluded on April 22. The case is believed to be one of the last famous cases heard by the Supreme Court of Bombay, before it merged into present-day Bombay HC.