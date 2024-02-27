'Laapataa Ladies' premiere will be held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening

Amitabh-Aishwarya to attend 'Laapataa Ladies' premiere: Report

Feb 27, 2024

What's the story The highly anticipated film Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, is gearing up for a star-studded premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday. According to the Pinkvilla report, big names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, and Aanand L Rai are expected to attend. Produced by Rao and Aamir Khan, along with Jyoti Deshpande, the film will be hitting theaters on Friday.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Laapataa Ladies is Rao's directorial return after her 2011 debut movie, Dhobi Ghat. She has returned to a director's chair after a long gap of 13 years. During her absence as a director, Rao continued to produce several movies including Delhi Belly, Talaash, Dangal, Secret Superstar, and Laal Singh Chadha, along with her former husband, Khan. Rao's film will clash in theaters with Dune: Part Two and Operation Valentine.

International premiere

'Laapataa Ladies' to open at IFFM Summer Festival

Rao's film has been chosen as the opening film at IFFM Summer Festival's second edition. The Australian premiere will be held on Thursday in Melbourne. Expressing her excitement, Rao said: "It's a great honor. I am absolutely delighted and would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the festival. I hope the Melbourne audience enjoys the film, and that I get to visit this great city in person soon!"

Interesting tidbits about casting

Khan wanted to play the cop's role

In a recent interview with The Week, Rao shared that Aamir Khan was genuinely interested in playing Ravi Kishan's character Manohar in Laapataa Ladies. Khan even went through costume and makeup tests for the role and delivered an impressive audition. However, Rao ultimately chose Kishan for the part due to his refreshing unpredictability and the "complete surprise" he brought to the character. She explained, "When Aamir (Khan) is in a role, it sort of sets up expectations for this character."

About the film

Meet the team of 'Laapataa Ladies'

Laapataa Ladies features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Kishan in leading roles. Set in rural India in 2001, the story follows two young brides who become separated during a train journey and the ensuing investigation led by a police officer (Kishan). Sneha Desai penned the screenplay and dialogues, with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma. The story is based on a script by Biplab Goswami.