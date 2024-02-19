'Yodha' releases on March 15

By Aikantik Bag 02:02 pm Feb 19, 202402:02 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated teaser for Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming action-packed film, Yodha, has finally been dropped, featuring the actor in an adrenaline-pumping commando avatar. Set to hit theaters on March 15, the movie also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha is a joint venture between Amazon Prime Video, Dharma Productions, and Mentor Disciple Films.

Details

More about the film

In the exhilarating teaser, Malhotra embarks on a high-stakes mission to save a hijacked plane, ensuring a captivating cinematic experience. From jaw-dropping action set pieces to the thumping background score, the movie promises a never-before-seen actioner. The production team behind Yodha comprises Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

