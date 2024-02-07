'Vedaa' releases on July 12

'Vedaa' poster: John Abraham, Sharvari promise intense and emotional actioner

By Aikantik Bag 11:43 am Feb 07, 202411:43 am

What's the story Get ready for some high-octane action as Vedaa, a joint production by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, is set to hit theaters on July 12. Starring John Abraham and Sharvari, the film is directed by Nikkhil Advani and began shooting in Rajasthan in 2023. Recently, the makers unveiled posters featuring the lead stars wielding guns and looking all raw and intense.

Next Article

Release

Cast and characters of the film

Vedaa promises a thrilling experience packed with gripping action sequences. Abraham will reportedly play a mentor to Sharvari's character. While sharing the poster, Abraham penned, "'She needed a savior. She got a weapon.' Releasing in cinemas on July 12th!" The cast includes Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. The story is penned by Aseem Arora.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post