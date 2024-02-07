'Vedaa' poster: John Abraham, Sharvari promise intense and emotional actioner
Get ready for some high-octane action as Vedaa, a joint production by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, is set to hit theaters on July 12. Starring John Abraham and Sharvari, the film is directed by Nikkhil Advani and began shooting in Rajasthan in 2023. Recently, the makers unveiled posters featuring the lead stars wielding guns and looking all raw and intense.
Cast and characters of the film
Vedaa promises a thrilling experience packed with gripping action sequences. Abraham will reportedly play a mentor to Sharvari's character. While sharing the poster, Abraham penned, "'She needed a savior. She got a weapon.' Releasing in cinemas on July 12th!" The cast includes Tamannaah Bhatia and Abhishek Banerjee, among others. The story is penned by Aseem Arora.