IAF band plays 'Spirit of Fighter' ahead of 'Fighter' release
Fighter is the most anticipated Bollywood film of 2024 as of now and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote this upcoming aerial actioner starring Hrithik Roshan. On the eve of the theatrical release, the makers took to social media and shared a video of the Indian Air Force band playing the chest-thumping Spirit of Fighter—a rendition of Vande Mataram.
More about the film
The short video showcases the army men all decked up and playing the band instruments—adding a new texture to the Vishal-Sheykhar-directed track. The film is also headlined by Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, among others. It marks Siddharth Anand and Roshan's reunion after War. The project is bankrolled by Marflix Pictures and Viacom18 Studios.